Evonik Industries : to launch new active ingredient for color cosmetics at California Suppliers' Day

Contact

Robert Brown Media Relations Phone: +1 973 929-8812 Email

Downloads

Links

Press release Personal Care Parsippany, September 26, 2019 Evonik to launch new active ingredient for color cosmetics at California Suppliers' Day Evonik's Business Line Care Solutions, part of the Company's Nutrition and Care Segment, will launch ROVISOME® Sensitive NG, a new solution for sensitive skin products, during the California Society of Cosmetic Chemists Suppliers' Day event on October 2nd - 3rd at booth 412.

Evonik is a leading global supplier for ingredients used in the cosmetics industry and the company has a clear mandate to expand its presence within the Evonik growth engine, Health & Care. Ingredient delivery technologies such as those employed by ROVISOME® Sensitive NG are helping to expand Care Solutions' actives portfolio by increasing market awareness of Evonik as a committed player in the delivery systems solutions market. The launch helps to affirm advanced specialty chemical technologies that address tangible consumer needs in the skin care market.

Taking place at the Long Beach Convention Center, California Suppliers' Day gives Evonik the opportunity to introduce its new ROVISOME® Sensitive NG, a new delivery-system powered solution for sensitive skin needs to the market. Sensitive skin is of growing consumer interest, and in Japan, for instance, 56% of women believe they have sensitive skin. Environmental factors, increased stress, and even exposure to some cosmetic ingredients are increasing the awareness about, and the incidence of skin irritation. Consumers are seeking solutions to safeguard their skin and this is driving interest in sensitive skin solutions.

ROVISOME® Sensitive NG leverages the power of Evonik's ROVISOME® NG delivery system technology to transport calendula and licorice extracts to the deeper skin layers where they act to soothe the skin at a deeper, more fundamental level. Studies demonstrate that the product can mitigate irritation-related markers after exposure to insults like UV exposure. Perhaps most uniquely, in vivo studies have demonstrated a reduction of such markers as well as in skin redness when ROVISOME® Sensitive NG is utilized with a common skin irritant, retinol. As such, formulators may now have a new way to achieve more sensitive skin outcomes still using their traditional formulation systems. This China-compliant ingredient is able to achieve this performance profile owing to its use of the ROVISOME® NG delivery system technology, which is an advanced platform for enhancing the efficacy and bioavailability of active ingredients.

'ROVISOME® Sensitive NG is an ideal choice for formulators seeking to achieve sensitive skin targets. Not only can it reduce the visible and non-visible signs of skin irritation on its own, but its efficacy at reducing irritation caused by hero ingredients like retinol means that brands can consider expanding existing product lines to meet sensitive skin needs with minimal reformulating effort,' said Yilei Fu, global marketing manager, Active Ingredients.

Those interested to learn more about ROVISOME® Sensitive NG are encouraged to visit Evonik during the show. Information on new solutions will also be available as of the start of the event through intoBeauty.evonik.com.

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-oriented innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world. In fiscal 2018, the enterprise with more than 32,000 employees generated sales of €13.3 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.15 billion from continuing operations.

In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.