Evonik beats quarterly profit forecast citing cost cuts

Aug 4 (Reuters) - German chemicals group Evonik Industries
reported on Tuesday higher-than-expected quarterly
adjusted core profit, saying portfolio changes and its
efficiency programs partially offset the effects of the
coronavirus pandemic.
The group said the profit beat was helped by Nutrition &
Care and Resource Efficiency, two segments whose products
include chemicals for animal feed, batteries and the automotive
industry.
Evonik, which makes chemicals used in products ranging from
amino acids used in animal feed to super-absorbers for diapers,
said second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs,
fell 19% to 456 million euros ($537 million). The figure was
above an analysts' forecast of 416 million euros in a
company-provided poll.
Evonik is a market leader in the production of methionine,
an amino acid used primarily in chicken feed, and falling prices
for the chemical have eaten into its earnings over the past
decade. However, at the end of the first quarter and in the
beginning of the second quarter, methionine prices grew as the
African Swine Flu was pushing livestock suppliers to boost
poultry production.
The group, whose Resource Efficiency segment products
include chemicals for batteries and base oil for synthetic
drilling fluid, said the segment showed strong performance in
resilient end markets. Low demand from the auto industry and a
slump in oil prices that pressured the prices of chemicals
weighed, however on that segment's results, Evonik said.
"In the crisis, we have shown high cash and cost
discipline," chief financial officer Ute Wolf said, adding that
the company was starting to see initial signs of recovery in
some markets but that the coronavirus crisis was not yet over.
The company confirmed its 2020 outlook of sales between 11.5
billion and 13.0 billion euros, and adjusted EBITDA of between
1.7 billion and 2.1 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8497 euros)
(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)