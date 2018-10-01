Evoqua Water Technologies : ADI® Systems Selected by Ken’s Foods, Inc. Once Again for Wastewater Treatment

ADI AnMBR technology selected to provide anaerobic wastewater treatment system for new processing facility

Evoqua Water Technologies’ (NYSE: AQUA) ADI® Systems today announced the award of a design/build wastewater treatment project with Ken’s Foods, a producer of high-quality dressings, sauces and marinades, for its new food processing facility located in Lebanon, Indiana. Ken’s Foods once again chose the ADI Anaerobic Membrane Bioreactor (AnMBR) treatment system based on the technology’s proven success at the Marlborough, Massachusetts, and McDonough, Georgia, processing facilities.

The state-of-the-art AnMBR system combines anaerobic digestion with physical separation membranes, resulting in maximum biodegradable organic removal and biogas production. In addition, the AnMBR offers a compact footprint, ideal for installations with limited available space on-site.

“The system is a proven technology that consistently works for our plant’s variable waste stream,” stated David Muskopf, vice president of engineering, Ken’s Foods, Inc.

Ken’s Foods’ treatment system will include a 2.2-million gallon anaerobic, continuously stirred-tank reactor, two 90,000-gallon anaerobic membrane tanks and a biogas collection, transmission and flare system.

The treatment system is designed to produce a high-quality final effluent with very low chemical oxygen demand, biochemical oxygen demand, suspended solids and fat, oil and grease concentrations to meet the discharge limits of the publicly owned treatment works in a single anaerobic process step.

“Continuing to work with Ken’s Foods is an exciting opportunity for us,” said Dwain Wilson, vice president of engineering, ADI Systems. “Ken’s Foods’ commitment to producing high-quality food products aligns with Evoqua’s commitment to delivering the best possible water treatment technologies.”

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission critical water treatment solutions, offering services, systems and technologies to support its customers’ full water lifecycle needs. Evoqua Water Technologies has worked to protect water, the environment and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Evoqua operates 160 locations in eight countries and, with over 200,000 installations and 87 service branches, is a leader in North American industrial, recreational, commercial and municipal water treatment, serving more than 38,000 customers worldwide.

