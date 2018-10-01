Evoqua Water Technologies : ADI® Systems Selected by Ken’s Foods, Inc. Once Again for Wastewater Treatment

Evoqua Water Technologies’ (NYSE: AQUA) ADI®
Systems today announced the award of a design/build wastewater
treatment project with Ken’s Foods, a producer of high-quality
dressings, sauces and marinades, for its new food processing facility
located in Lebanon, Indiana. Ken’s Foods once again chose the ADI
Anaerobic Membrane Bioreactor (AnMBR) treatment system based on the
technology’s proven success at the Marlborough,
Massachusetts, and McDonough,
Georgia, processing facilities.
ADI® anaerobic membrane bioreactor (AnMBR) treatment system at Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA. (Photo: Business Wire)
The state-of-the-art AnMBR system combines anaerobic digestion with
physical separation membranes, resulting in maximum biodegradable
organic removal and biogas production. In addition, the AnMBR offers a
compact footprint, ideal for installations with limited available space
on-site.
“The system is a proven technology that consistently works for our
plant’s variable waste stream,” stated David Muskopf, vice president of
engineering, Ken’s Foods, Inc.
Ken’s Foods’ treatment system will include a 2.2-million gallon
anaerobic, continuously stirred-tank reactor, two 90,000-gallon
anaerobic membrane tanks and a biogas collection, transmission and flare
system.
The treatment system is designed to produce a high-quality final
effluent with very low chemical oxygen demand, biochemical oxygen
demand, suspended solids and fat, oil and grease concentrations to meet
the discharge limits of the publicly owned treatment works in a single
anaerobic process step.
“Continuing to work with Ken’s Foods is an exciting opportunity for us,”
said Dwain Wilson, vice president of engineering, ADI Systems. “Ken’s
Foods’ commitment to producing high-quality food products aligns with
Evoqua’s commitment to delivering the best possible water treatment
technologies.”
About Evoqua
Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission critical
water treatment solutions, offering services, systems and technologies
to support its customers’ full water lifecycle needs. Evoqua Water
Technologies has worked to protect water, the environment and its
employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality,
safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh,
Pennsylvania, Evoqua operates 160 locations in eight countries and, with
over 200,000 installations and 87 service branches, is a leader in North
American industrial, recreational, commercial and municipal water
treatment, serving more than 38,000 customers worldwide.
