EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP

(AQUA)
Evoqua Water Technologies : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call and Webcast

07/08/2019

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) announced plans to hold its third quarter earnings conference call Tuesday, August 6 at 10:00 a.m. EST. A press release detailing the Company’s third quarter 2019 results will be issued prior to the call. The information to join the earnings conference call is below:

Conference telephone number:

US Participant Dial-in: (866) 690-2108

International Participant Dial-in: (918) 398-8081

Conference ID: 8099164

This call will be recorded.

US Replay: (800) 585-8367

International Replay: (404) 537-3406

Replay available: Beginning 1:00 p.m. EST on August 6 until 11:59 p.m. on August 20, 2019

Conference ID: 8099164

The live audio webcast and presentation slides for the call will be accessible via Evoqua's Investor Relations website, http://aqua.evoqua.com. The link to the webcast replay as well as the presentation slides will also be posted on Evoqua's Investor Relations website.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services and expertise to support industrial, municipal and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across nine countries. Serving more than 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 417 M
EBIT 2019 133 M
Net income 2019 17,5 M
Debt 2019 856 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 98,2x
P/E ratio 2020 36,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,76x
EV / Sales2020 1,66x
Capitalization 1 633 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald C. Keating President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin James Lamb Non-Executive Chairman
Benedict J. Stas CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Vinay Kumar Director
Brian R. Hoesterey Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP48.96%1 633
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.14.93%6 360
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD19.61%1 883
PORVAIR PLC44.75%342
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.40.74%333
LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC81.75%204
