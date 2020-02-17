Evoqua Water Technologies : Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced it will participate in four investor conferences in February and March 2020.

Keith Buettner, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Evoqua’s Integrated Solutions and Services Segment, and Dan Brailer, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in group meetings at Citi’s 2020 Global Industrials Conference in Miami, Florida on February 19.

Ariel Kuperminc, Treasurer, will participate in the JP Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference with a presentation at 11:40 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in Miami, Florida on February 25. Dan Brailer will also be in attendance and will join in group discussions.

Snehal Desai, Chief Growth Officer, will participate in the Gabelli 30th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium in New York on February 27. Snehal will present at 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Dan Brailer will also be in attendance and will join in group discussions. Webcast registration can be found on Evoqua’s investor relations website.

Evoqua Chief Executive Officer, Ron Keating, and Chief Financial Officer, Ben Stas, will participate in the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida on March 3 and 4. Ron Keating will present on March 4 at 9:50 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. Ben Stas and Dan Brailer will be available to participate in group discussions. Webcast registration can be found on Evoqua’s investor relations website.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services and expertise to support industrial, municipal and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.

