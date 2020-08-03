Log in
Evoqua Water Technologies : Announces Upcoming Investor Events

08/03/2020 | 04:35pm EDT

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced it will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

Ben Stas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Industrial Conference with a fireside chat at 10:20 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Mr. Stas will also participate in the Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference with a fireside chat at 4:40 p.m. to 5:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Snehal Desai, Chief Growth Officer, will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference with a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at a time to be determined. Once available, the website will be updated with the fireside chat time.

Dan Brailer, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in virtual group discussions for all three conferences.

The Jefferies Virtual Industrial Conference and the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference will be webcast and available for replay for 180 days. Webcast event registrations are located on Evoqua’s investor relations website at https://aqua.evoqua.com/.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services and expertise to support industrial, municipal and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.


