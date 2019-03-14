Log in
Evoqua Water Technologies : Highlights the Critical Role Clean Water Plays in Business, Industry and Daily Life

03/14/2019 | 11:31am EDT

World Water Day celebrations to include closing the New York Stock Exchange and unveiling the 2019 Evoqua Sustainability Award Winner

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA), an industry leader in mission critical water treatment solutions, will celebrate World Water Day by shining a spotlight on the myriad ways clean water enriches modern life. Designated by United Nations General Assembly, World Water Day is held annually on March 22 to focus attention on the importance of freshwater and to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.

Water is an essential element in making everyday products and to everyday life. Evoqua helps customers use water efficiently to produce those goods as well as to treat water after the goods have been made. The company also supports local municipalities offering a suite of treatment and disinfection solutions to provide clean drinking water to communities around the world.

“With a corporate mission to Transform Water and Enrich Life, World Water Day is a unique opportunity for us to celebrate the important work our employees do to preserve the value of water,” stated Snehal Desai, chief growth officer at Evoqua. “Our expert water teams work tirelessly to engineer products and deliver solutions that meet the unique water quality challenges and sustainability goals for our industrial, municipal and recreational customers. I look forward to celebrating their hard work and our collective success with all members of the water ecosystem on this important day.”

Kicking off a series of activities, Evoqua will announce the winner of its annual Sustainability Awards on Friday, March 22. The awards recognize excellence in water stewardship, including companies using new or existing technologies in innovative, sustainable ways and companies that have made significant strides in water reduction.

The company will also mark World Water Day by ringing the NYSE Closing Bell® on Friday, March 22 at 4 p.m. EDT. Evoqua CEO Ron Keating will be joined by Evoqua colleagues at this event and a livestream can be found here.

Finally, Evoqua will release an infographic that highlights some lesser-known but important influences clean water has on business, industry and modern living including:

  • Providing peak performance conditions for elite swimmers
  • Creating award-winning beverages and ensuring food safety
  • Producing microchips and solar cells
  • Creating safe and sterile healthcare environments

Sign-up here to get a copy of Evoqua’s World Water Day infographic next week.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services and expertise to support industrial, municipal and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across nine countries. Serving more than 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.


© Business Wire 2019
