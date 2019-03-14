Evoqua Water Technologies : Highlights the Critical Role Clean Water Plays in Business, Industry and Daily Life

World Water Day celebrations to include closing the New York Stock
Exchange and unveiling the 2019 Evoqua Sustainability Award Winner
Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA), an industry leader in mission
critical water treatment solutions, will celebrate World
Water Day by shining a spotlight on the myriad ways clean water
enriches modern life. Designated by United Nations General Assembly,
World Water Day is held annually on March 22 to focus attention on the
importance of freshwater and to advocate for the sustainable management
of freshwater resources.
Water is an essential element in making everyday products and to
everyday life. Evoqua helps customers use water efficiently to produce
those goods as well as to treat water after the goods have been made.
The company also supports local municipalities offering a suite of
treatment and disinfection solutions to provide clean drinking water to
communities around the world.
“With a corporate mission to Transform Water and Enrich Life, World
Water Day is a unique opportunity for us to celebrate the important work
our employees do to preserve the value of water,” stated Snehal Desai,
chief growth officer at Evoqua. “Our expert water teams work tirelessly
to engineer products and deliver solutions that meet the unique water
quality challenges and sustainability goals for our industrial,
municipal and recreational customers. I look forward to celebrating
their hard work and our collective success with all members of the water
ecosystem on this important day.”
Kicking off a series of activities, Evoqua will announce the winner of
its annual Sustainability Awards on Friday, March 22. The awards
recognize excellence in water stewardship, including companies using new
or existing technologies in innovative, sustainable ways and companies
that have made significant strides in water reduction.
The company will also mark World Water Day by ringing the NYSE Closing
Bell® on Friday, March 22 at 4 p.m. EDT. Evoqua CEO Ron Keating will be
joined by Evoqua colleagues at this event and a livestream can be found
here.
Finally, Evoqua will release an infographic that highlights some
lesser-known but important influences clean water has on business,
industry and modern living including:
-
Providing peak performance conditions for elite swimmers
-
Creating award-winning beverages and ensuring food safety
-
Producing microchips and solar cells
-
Creating safe and sterile healthcare environments
to get a copy of Evoqua’s World Water Day infographic next week.
About Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical
water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of
products, services and expertise to support industrial, municipal and
recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect
water, the environment and its employees for more than 100 years,
earning a reputation for quality, safety and reliability around the
world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates
in more than 160 locations across nine countries. Serving more than
200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common
purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005586/en/