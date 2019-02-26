Evoqua Water Technologies : to Supply Ultrafiltration System for Jurong Island Desalination Project in Singapore

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA), an industry leader in mission
critical water treatment solutions, has been chosen by the EPC
Consortium of TP-STEML to provide its Memcor® low-pressure membrane
filtration system for pretreatment at the Jurong Island Desalination
Project.
The construction of the 36 million gallon-per-day (MGD) desalination
plant was awarded to TP-STEML Consortium. One of the key factors in the
decision was the Consortium’s ability to offer the most competitive
price per cubic meter of water. The technology employed in Evoqua’s
Memcor system was an ideal choice for this project, as it enables
substantial savings in installation and capital costs to the EPC, which
ultimately lowers the total product water cost to the customer. Once
completed, the core pretreatment equipment, with a capacity of 82 MGD,
will fit in a space of approximately 9,700 square feet, making this
plant one of the most compact pressurized ultrafiltration (UF) plants in
the world.
“We are proud to be part of Singapore’s progressive approach in securing
its water supply and look forward to showcasing the latest in
ultrafiltration membrane systems for the Jurong Island Desalination
project,” said Ben Soucy, Vice President and General Manager of
Evoqua’s Advanced Filtration and Separation group.
The Memcor CPII system incorporates pre-engineered low-pressure membrane
modules with pre-assembled arrays that minimize installation time and
cost. The design is ultra-compact, allowing water authorities to save on
land and building costs. The system utilizes the latest enhanced
polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) membrane technology to achieve reliable,
high quality water with less energy and/or fewer chemicals than
alternative low-pressure membranes.
The project will be the fifth desalination plant to be started in
Singapore since 2005. Once completed, the plant will be instrumental in
helping achieve a long-term goal of meeting 30 percent of the Island
State’s water needs with desalination – a drought-proof supply of water.
