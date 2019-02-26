Log in
Evoqua Water Technologies : to Supply Ultrafiltration System for Jurong Island Desalination Project in Singapore

0
02/26/2019 | 08:09am EST

Memcor® CPII system chosen for compact design, minimizing installation costs

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA), an industry leader in mission critical water treatment solutions, has been chosen by the EPC Consortium of TP-STEML to provide its Memcor® low-pressure membrane filtration system for pretreatment at the Jurong Island Desalination Project.

The construction of the 36 million gallon-per-day (MGD) desalination plant was awarded to TP-STEML Consortium. One of the key factors in the decision was the Consortium’s ability to offer the most competitive price per cubic meter of water. The technology employed in Evoqua’s Memcor system was an ideal choice for this project, as it enables substantial savings in installation and capital costs to the EPC, which ultimately lowers the total product water cost to the customer. Once completed, the core pretreatment equipment, with a capacity of 82 MGD, will fit in a space of approximately 9,700 square feet, making this plant one of the most compact pressurized ultrafiltration (UF) plants in the world.

“We are proud to be part of Singapore’s progressive approach in securing its water supply and look forward to showcasing the latest in ultrafiltration membrane systems for the Jurong Island Desalination project,” said Ben Soucy, Vice President and General Manager of Evoqua’s Advanced Filtration and Separation group.

The Memcor CPII system incorporates pre-engineered low-pressure membrane modules with pre-assembled arrays that minimize installation time and cost. The design is ultra-compact, allowing water authorities to save on land and building costs. The system utilizes the latest enhanced polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) membrane technology to achieve reliable, high quality water with less energy and/or fewer chemicals than alternative low-pressure membranes.

The project will be the fifth desalination plant to be started in Singapore since 2005. Once completed, the plant will be instrumental in helping achieve a long-term goal of meeting 30 percent of the Island State’s water needs with desalination – a drought-proof supply of water.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services and expertise to support industrial, municipal and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across nine countries. Serving more than 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.


© Business Wire 2019
