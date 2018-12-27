Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/27 03:20:23 pm
9.54 USD   -0.52%
INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

12/27/2018 | 02:50pm CET

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) (“Evoqua”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of Evoqua securities on the open market between November 6, 2017 and October 30, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

REMINDER: Investors who purchased Evoqua securities during the Class Period may, no later than January 7, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this action please visit www.ktmc.com/evoqua-securities-class-action.

According to the complaint, Evoqua purports to be a leading provider of mission critical water treatment solutions, offering services, systems and technologies to support its customers’ full water lifecycle needs. With over 200,000 installations worldwide, Evoqua holds leading positions in the industrial, commercial and municipal water treatment markets in North America. Evoqua offers a portfolio of differentiated, proprietary technology solutions sold under a number of brands. Evoqua claims that the customer intimacy created through its service network is a significant competitive advantage.

The Class Period commences November 6, 2017, the date of the completion of Evoqua’s initial public offering (“IPO”). In the IPO prospectus, filed with the SEC on November 2, 2017 and part of its IPO registration statement, Evoqua touted its “[e]xperienced management team with proven operational capabilities” as one of its strengths.

According to the complaint, on October 30, 2018, Evoqua announced disappointing preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2018. Evoqua said the shortfalls are “primarily due to acquisition system integration issues, supply chain disruptions influenced by tariffs and an extended delay on a large aquatics project.”

Following this news, Evoqua’s stock price fell $4.78 per share, or 34.64%, to close at $9.02 on October 30, 2018.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Evoqua failed to successfully integrate its prior acquisitions; (ii) Evoqua was experiencing supply chain disruptions influenced by tariffs and an extended delay on a large aquatics project; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Evoqua’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who wish to discuss this securities fraud class action and their legal options are encouraged to contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (James Maro, Jr., Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 299-7706 or at info@ktmc.com.

Evoqua investors may, no later than January 7, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 420 M
EBIT 2019 141 M
Net income 2019 35,9 M
Debt 2019 813 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 32,07
P/E ratio 2020 17,90
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capitalization 1 047 M
Chart EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP
Duration : Period :
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,1 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald C. Keating President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin James Lamb Non-Executive Chairman
Benedict J. Stas CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Vinay Kumar Director
Brian R. Hoesterey Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP-59.55%1 047
WASTE MANAGEMENT0.74%37 067
REPUBLIC SERVICES5.65%23 184
WASTE CONNECTIONS INC8.29%18 701
UMICORE-11.85%9 791
SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT-20.22%8 306
