EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

(AQUA)
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Against Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Survives Motion to Dismiss

04/14/2020 | 05:37pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) may face damages caused by a pending securities lawsuit. Evoqua provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Evoqua's misconduct, click here.

Shareholder Class Action Alleging Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Made Materially False and Misleading Statements Survives Motion to Dismiss

According to the complaint, statements in Evoqua's initial and secondary public offering documents regarding the Company's intent to retain and "continue to invest" in its skilled sales force and senior management were misleading because Evoqua had "engaged in the systematic and pervasive termination of experienced sales personnel [prior to its offerings] that devastated the businesses that Evoqua had acquired" and "eroded the Company's ability to sustain current revenues and generate future growth." The complaint further alleges that Evoqua engaged in a multitude of financial schemes that inflated its profitability on paper prior to its initial and secondary offerings. On October 30, 2018, Evoqua announced that its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, fell below the company's expectations. Evoqua attributed the disappointing results to acquisition system integration issues and supply chain disruptions influenced by tariffs, which had not previously been disclosed. On this news, Evoqua's stock plummeted over 34% to close at $9.02 per share on October 30, 2018. Evoqua stock continues to trade significantly below its IPO price of $18.00. On March 30, 2020, U.S. District Court Judge Alison J. Nathan denied in part Evoqua's motion to dismiss plaintiffs' claims, paving the way for litigation to proceed.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 358 M
EBIT 2020 105 M
Net income 2020 60,7 M
Debt 2020 742 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 30,6x
P/E ratio 2021 39,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,70x
EV / Sales2021 1,60x
Capitalization 1 573 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 14,55  $
Last Close Price 14,37  $
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald C. Keating President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin James Lamb Non-Executive Chairman
Benedict Joseph Stas CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Vinay Kumar Independent Director
Brian R. Hoesterey Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-28.81%1 573
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.-29.40%5 157
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.1.32%1 366
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.-33.42%180
LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL, INC.-13.85%104
NEPHROS, INC.-21.11%71
