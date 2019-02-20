Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Evotec    EVT   DE0005664809

EVOTEC

(EVT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EVOTEC : AND HELMHOLTZ CENTRE JOINING PLATFORMS AND FORCES FOR NOVEL ANTIBIOTICS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 01:35am EST

DGAP-News: Evotec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
EVOTEC AND HELMHOLTZ CENTRE JOINING PLATFORMS AND FORCES FOR NOVEL ANTIBIOTICS

20.02.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • THE COLLABORATION WILL INITIALLY FOCUS ON CYSTOBACTAMIDS, A FAMILY OF NATURAL ANTIBACTERIAL PRODUCTS WITH BROAD ACTIVITY AGAINST THE MOST DANGEROUS GRAM-NEGATIVE PATHOGENS
  • EVOTEC AND HELMHOLTZ AIM TO JOINTLY DEVELOP CYSTOBACTAMID DERIVATIVES INTO A NEW CLASS OF BROAD SPECTRUM ANTIOBIOTICS TARGETING HIGH-PRIORITY PATHOGENS
 

Hamburg and Braunschweig, Germany, 20 February 2019: Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) and the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research ("HZI") announced today a collaboration with the goal to address a major global health threat by developing novel antibiotics that overcome drug-resistant bacterial pathogens. Research activities will initially be focused on the optimisation of cystobactamids, a family of natural antibacterial products with innovative chemical scaffolds that are active against the most dangerous Gram-negative pathogens on the WHO priority list.

Under the terms of the agreement, Evotec and HZI will collaborate for an initial term of 3 years. The collaboration will combine HZI's unique collection and know-how of natural products as well as access to in vitro and in vivo models of bacterial infection with Evotec's leading drug discovery platform, expertise in medicinal chemistry and pharmacology as well as world-leading collection of bacterial pathogens.

Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: "Combining the platforms of one of Europe's leading and most prestigious academic anti-infectives research institutions with one of the industry's largest and most comprehensive antibacterial drug discovery platforms is a great opportunity to advance the fight against antimicrobial resistance. Applying proven platforms in combination with the latest technologies and world-leading expertise is the most effective way to address one of most challenging health care threats for society. We are extremely proud that HZI chose Evotec as their partner."

Prof. Dirk Heinz, Scientific Director of HZI, said: "Translating insights from infectious diseases research into medical applications as quickly as possible is a crucial part of HZI's mission. Strategic cooperation with clinical and industry partners is vital to delivering on this translational mission by further developing innovative drug candidates such as cystobactamids as a potential tool against dangerous Gram-negative hospital germs. With Evotec we have found a strong and long-term oriented partner whose profile complements HZI's own expertise in antibiotics research extremely well. We are looking forward to develop our drug candidates together with Evotec."

No financial details of this collaboration were disclosed.

About Antimicrobial resistance
Antimicrobial resistance or AMR is the ability of a microorganism, such as bacteria, viruses, and some parasites, to prevent an antibiotic from working against it. As a result, standard treatments become ineffective, infections persist and new resistance mechanisms may rapidly spread globally. AMR is one of the biggest threats to global health today and - if left untreated - could result in 10 million annual deaths and a cumulative global cost of $ 100 trillion by 2050.

ABOUT HELMHOLTZ CENTRE FOR INFECTION RESEARCH
Scientists at the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research (HZI) in Braunschweig and its other sites in Germany, are engaged in the study of bacterial and viral infections and the body's defence mechanisms. They have a profound expertise in natural compound research and its exploitation as a valuable source for novel anti-infectives. As member of the Helmholtz Association and the German Center for Infection Research (DZIF) HZI performs translational research laying the ground for the development of effective new treatments and vaccines against infectious diseases. www.helmholtz-hzi.de/en


ABOUT EVOTEC AG
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 2,500 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases and fibrosis. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Evotec AG:
Gabriele Hansen, VP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, gabriele.hansen@evotec.com


20.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec AG
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222
E-mail: info@evotec.com
Internet: www.evotec.com
ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

777881  20.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=777881&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVOTEC
01:35aEVOTEC : And helmholtz centre joining platforms and forces for novel antibiotics
EQ
02/13EVOTEC AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/08EVOTEC : mourns loss of Company co-founder Prof. Manfred Eigen
AQ
02/07EVOTEC : And galapagos enter into collaboration in the field of fibrosis
EQ
02/06EVOTEC AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and..
EQ
02/06EVOTEC AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acc..
EQ
01/31EVOTEC AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
01/25EVOTEC : receives milestone payment for start of Phase II clinical trial
AQ
01/24EVOTEC : Receives milestone payment for start of phase ii clinical trial
EQ
01/23EVOTEC AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 371 M
EBIT 2018 65,2 M
Net income 2018 61,2 M
Debt 2018 69,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 48,16
P/E ratio 2019 53,38
EV / Sales 2018 8,47x
EV / Sales 2019 7,27x
Capitalization 3 070 M
Chart EVOTEC
Duration : Period :
Evotec Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOTEC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 23,0 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Lanthaler Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Plischke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Craig L. Johnstone Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Enno Spillner Chief Financial Officer
Cord E. Dohrmann Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOTEC19.44%3 481
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC22.11%28 377
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%24 060
LONZA GROUP13.78%21 452
INCYTE CORPORATION32.33%18 012
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.26.16%11 477
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.