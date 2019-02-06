Evotec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
0
02/06/2019 | 11:00am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Evotec AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Evotec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
06.02.2019 / 16:59
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Evotec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 14, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: May 14, 2019
German: https://www.evotec.com/finanzberichte
English: https://www.evotec.com/financial-reports
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 12, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 12, 2019
German: https://www.evotec.com/finanzberichte
English: https://www.evotec.com/financial-reports
06.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de