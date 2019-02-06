Log in
Evotec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02/06/2019 | 11:00am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Evotec AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Evotec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

06.02.2019 / 16:59
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Evotec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: May 14, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: May 14, 2019 German: https://www.evotec.com/finanzberichte English: https://www.evotec.com/financial-reports

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 12, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 12, 2019 German: https://www.evotec.com/finanzberichte English: https://www.evotec.com/financial-reports


06.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec AG
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

773237  06.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=773237&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
