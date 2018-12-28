Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Evotec    EVT   DE0005664809

EVOTEC (EVT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/28 02:29:58 pm
17.305 EUR   +4.03%
11/08EVOTEC : There is still some upside potential
07/03Sanofi beefs up diabetes pipeline to retrieve success
RE
2017EVOTEC AG : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Evotec AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 01:45pm CET

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Evotec AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.12.2018 / 13:40
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Evotec AG
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 28.12.2018
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
149.062.794


28.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec AG
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

762383  28.12.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=762383&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVOTEC
01:45pEVOTEC AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
12/27EVOTEC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
12/20EVOTEC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
12/20EVOTEC : Ad hoc - Evotec AG increases its profitability guidance for 2018
AQ
12/19EVOTEC : increases its profitability guidance for 2018
EQ
12/18EVOTEC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
12/18EVOTEC : to present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
AQ
12/17EVOTEC : To present at j.p. morgan healthcare conference
EQ
12/13EVOTEC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
12/10EVOTEC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 356 M
EBIT 2018 60,6 M
Net income 2018 60,6 M
Debt 2018 54,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 44,66
P/E ratio 2019 44,72
EV / Sales 2018 7,33x
EV / Sales 2019 6,47x
Capitalization 2 558 M
Chart EVOTEC
Duration : Period :
Evotec Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOTEC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 23,2 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Lanthaler Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Plischke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario Eugenio Cosimino Polywka Chief Operating Officer
Enno Spillner Chief Financial Officer
Cord E. Dohrmann Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOTEC23.22%2 931
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%25 565
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC14.79%22 243
LONZA GROUP-6.08%19 535
INCYTE CORPORATION-34.18%13 198
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.5.70%9 166
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.