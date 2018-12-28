DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Evotec AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



28.12.2018 / 13:40

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer Evotec AG

Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7

22419 Hamburg

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 28.12.2018 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 149.062.794



28.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

