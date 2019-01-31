Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Evotec    EVT   DE0005664809

EVOTEC (EVT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Evotec AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 10:40am EST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Evotec AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.01.2019 / 16:38
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Evotec AG
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.01.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
149384955


31.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec AG
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

771431  31.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=771431&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVOTEC
10:40aEVOTEC AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
01/25EVOTEC : receives milestone payment for start of Phase II clinical trial
AQ
01/24EVOTEC : Receives milestone payment for start of phase ii clinical trial
EQ
01/23EVOTEC AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/17EVOTEC : Cyprotex, an Evotec company, joins new European H2020 research project
AQ
01/14EVOTEC AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/09EVOTEC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
01/09EVOTEC : reaches important scientific achievement within iPSC-based collaboratio..
AQ
01/08EVOTEC : Reaches important scientific achievement within ipsc-based collaboratio..
EQ
01/07EVOTEC : Invests in financing round of exscientia
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 371 M
EBIT 2018 65,2 M
Net income 2018 61,2 M
Debt 2018 69,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 53,72
P/E ratio 2019 52,68
EV / Sales 2018 8,34x
EV / Sales 2019 7,13x
Capitalization 3 023 M
Chart EVOTEC
Duration : Period :
Evotec Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOTEC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 23,0 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Lanthaler Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Plischke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Craig L. Johnstone Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Enno Spillner Chief Financial Officer
Cord E. Dohrmann Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOTEC16.79%3 476
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC9.80%25 518
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%24 785
LONZA GROUP1.61%19 396
INCYTE CORPORATION25.77%17 020
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.29.19%12 123
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.