EVOTEC    EVT   DE0005664809

EVOTEC

(EVT)
My previous session
Evotec SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/29/2019 | 12:00pm EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Evotec SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.03.2019 / 16:56

29.03.2019 / 16:56
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 29.03.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
149765064


29.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

793627  29.03.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 424 M
EBIT 2019 67,5 M
Net income 2019 52,9 M
Debt 2019 26,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 62,58
P/E ratio 2020 55,04
EV / Sales 2019 8,13x
EV / Sales 2020 6,94x
Capitalization 3 419 M
Chart EVOTEC
Duration : Period :
Evotec Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOTEC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 23,9 €
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Lanthaler Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Plischke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Craig L. Johnstone Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Enno Spillner Chief Financial Officer
Cord E. Dohrmann Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOTEC31.53%3 840
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC22.10%28 056
LONZA GROUP18.92%22 633
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 347
INCYTE CORPORATION34.83%18 371
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.26.76%11 532
