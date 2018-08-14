Evotec AG : Evotec Partner Haplogen Enters Into Collaboration With Bayer

FOCUS ON PULMONARY DISEASES WITH HIGH UNMET MEDICAL NEED

INTEGRATED HAPLOGEN-BAYER COLLABORATION BUILDS UPON PULMONARY PORTFOLIO CREATED BY EVOTEC AND HAPLOGEN

EVOTEC WILL PARTICIPATE IN UNDISCLOSED UPFRONT AS WELL AS POTENTIAL MILESTONE AND ROYALTY-BASED PAYMENTS FROM BAYER TO HAPLOGEN

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2018 / Evotec AG (FSE: EVT) (XETRA:EVT) (OTC PINK:EVTCY), (TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that Haplogen GmbH ("Haplogen"), a Vienna-based biotechnology company and collaboration partner of Evotec, has entered into a multi-year drug discovery and development collaboration with Bayer AG to identify new therapeutics with applications in pulmonary diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ("COPD").

Since Haplogen and Evotec began collaborating in 2012, collectively, they built a robust portfolio of pulmonary therapeutic programmes based on the industry-leading drug discovery platforms and know-how of both companies. The target-based approach will now be broadened under the terms of the new Haplogen collaboration with Bayer.

COPD is a common and heterogeneous respiratory disease that causes breathlessness and predisposes to exacerbations and serious illness. Respiratory viral infections are one frequent cause of COPD exacerbations. One possible treatment approach for COPD exacerbations is to disrupt the multiplication of the responsible virus by inhibiting its replication. The goal of the research alliance from Haplogen and Bayer is to develop new antiviral compounds addressing the high unmet medical need in reducing COPD exacerbations.

Dr. Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, said: "Our alliance with Haplogen has proven that both companies and teams are united by the same spirit and objectives under a very efficient "virtual" performance-based biotech business model. With the addition of Bayer's excellent expertise, we have high aspirations for this partnership and look forward to bringing new and better treatments to patients living with pulmonary diseases."

Dr. Georg Casari, Chief Executive Officer of Haplogen, commented: "This partnership with Bayer will transform our discoveries to therapies with benefit to patients in need. At Haplogen we are proud to see our work in research and development validated and approved by Bayer's commitment to this partnership. It has been the outcome of an excellent and professional collaboration with our partner Evotec."

As part of the new Haplogen collaboration, Bayer receives an exclusive license to worldwide rights to programmes developed within the collaboration between Haplogen and Evotec. Evotec will participate in undisclosed upfront as well as potential milestone and royalty-based payments from Haplogen.

Further financial terms of the Haplogen-Bayer collaboration are not disclosed.

ABOUT HAPLOGEN GMBH

Haplogen is a privately held biotechnology company in Vienna, Austria, with drug discovery programs to combat viral infections and other diseases. Haplogen's therapeutic programs are based on novel mechanisms that have been discovered using a functional genomics platform based on haploid genetics in human cell lines. Haplogen was founded in 2010 as a spin-out of CeMM, the Research Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences. For more information on Haplogen visit: www.haplogen.com.

ABOUT EVOTEC AG

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions, covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 80 partnered product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB and development partnerships with e.g. with Sanofi in the field of diabetes, with Pfizer in the field of tissue fibrosis and Celgene in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com/ and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG.

