Evotec : RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019 OF EVOTEC SE

06/19/2019 | 11:30am EDT

DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019 OF EVOTEC SE

19.06.2019 / 17:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • APPROVAL OF ALL AGENDA ITEMS
  • NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD ELECTED


Hamburg, Germany, 19 June 2019: Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that its shareholders approved all proposals the Company's Management put to vote at the Company's Annual General Meeting 2019 with very strong supporting majorities.

The Management Board presented the Company's progress in the year 2018 and provided the shareholders with an update and outlook regarding future developments of the Company in their presentation "ExcellenceSQUARED".

The strategy and its execution by the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2018 were supported and approved. Furthermore, a new Supervisory Board was elected by the Annual General Meeting. The term of the new Supervisory Board ends with the close of the Annual General Meeting charged with approving the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board in the 2023 fiscal year. Dr Mario Polywka, Consultant and former Evotec COO, and Mr Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director of QIAGEN N.V. joined the Supervisory Board as new members. Four former members of the Supervisory Board, Prof. Dr Wolfgang Plischke, Prof. Dr Iris Löw-Friedrich, Dr Michael Shalmi, and Dr Elaine Sullivan were re-elected as members of the new Supervisory Board of Evotec. In a subsequent meeting of the Supervisory Board, Prof. Dr Wolfgang Plischke was elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Prof. Dr Iris Löw-Friedrich was elected as his Vice Chairperson.

"I'd like to express my sincere gratitude to the parting members of the Supervisory Board, Bernd Hirsch and Dr Claus Braestrup, also on behalf of my colleagues in the Management Board, for their constructive and successful collaboration over the last years", said Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec. "At the same time, I'd like to thank the remaining members of the Supervisory Board for their continued commitment and warmly welcome Dr Mario Polywka and Mr Roland Sackers to the Supervisory Board of Evotec SE."

The Annual General Meeting 2019 also approved a resolution regarding the increase of the compensation of Supervisory Board members from fiscal year 2019 onwards and voted in favour of the creation of a new contingent capital to issue bearer or registered convertible bonds and/or warrant-linked bonds, participation rights and/or income bonds (or combinations of those instruments). In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the slight amendments to the system regulating the remuneration of the members of the Management Board.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the appointment of Ernst & Young GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, as the auditor for fiscal year 2019. At the ordinary Annual General Meeting 2019 of Evotec SE, 59.42% of the voting capital was present.

More information on the Company's Annual General Meeting including the voting results on all agenda items can be found on https://www.evotec.com/en/invest/annual-general-meeting.


ABOUT EVOTEC SE
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 2,600 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases and fibrosis. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Evotec SE:
Gabriele Hansen, VP Corporate Communications, Marketing & Investor Relations, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, gabriele.hansen@evotec.com


19.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222
E-mail: info@evotec.com
Internet: www.evotec.com
ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 827685

 
End of News DGAP News Service

827685  19.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=827685&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
