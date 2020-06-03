Log in
EVOTEC: CYPROTEX AWARDED NEW 5 YEAR AGREEMENT WITH THE US ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY ('EPA')

06/03/2020 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
03.06.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, Germany, 03 June 2020: Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Cyprotex US, LLC has been awarded a new 5 year contract with the US Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA"). The project forms part of the EPA's Computational Toxicology and Exposure Research efforts ("CompTox") whose goal is to provide solutions-driven research to rapidly evaluate the potential human health and environmental risks due to exposures to environmental chemicals.

The Toxicity Forecaster ("ToxCast"), launched in 2007, forms a major part of EPA's efforts to encourage the use of new approach methods to evaluate chemicals. This initiative uses in vitro high throughput screening assays to assess the safety of large numbers of chemicals very quickly and efficiently, reducing the requirement for animal-based testing. As of last year, ToxCast had evaluated a total of 3,800 chemicals including industrial chemicals, consumer products and food additives in over 700 high throughput assays. Cyprotex' US facility in Watertown, MA, successfully supported these projects from 2013 to 2018, providing high throughput in vitro ADME data for high throughput toxicokinetic ("HTTK") prediction of exposure for these chemicals in vivo.

The current agreement is worth up to $ 13 m over 5 years.

Dr Craig Johnstone, Chief Operating Officer of Evotec, commented: "We are delighted that Cyprotex has once again been selected by the EPA to support this worthwhile project. Improving the prediction of chemical safety and toxicological risk is an important endeavour right across the life sciences sector. We are pleased to contribute to such an initiative which has the potential to improve sustainability and help us to protect human health as well as the environment."


ABOUT THE US ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY
https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa
https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/about-center-computational-toxicology-and-exposure-ccte


ABOUT EVOTEC SE
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 3,000 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases and women's health. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Evotec SE:
Gabriele Hansen, SVP Corporate Communications, Marketing & Investor Relations, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, gabriele.hansen@evotec.com


03.06.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222
E-mail: info@evotec.com
Internet: www.evotec.com
ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1061495

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1061495  03.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1061495&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
