Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Evotec SE    EVT   DE0005664809

EVOTEC SE

(EVT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EVOTEC : INITIATES 'CAMPUS CURIE' IN TOULOUSE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
EVOTEC INITIATES 'CAMPUS CURIE' IN TOULOUSE

08.07.2020 / 07:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 
  • EVOTEC ACQUIRES SITE FROM SANOFI AND SECURES CAPACITY FOR LONG-TERM GROWTH
  • "BIOPARK BY SANOFI", A DYNAMIC CENTRE FOR TOULOUSE'S SCIENTIFIC AND ACADEMIC ECOSYSTEM WILL BE RENAMED TO "CAMPUS CURIE"
  • CURRENT BIOPARK EMPLOYEES TRANSFERRING TO EVOTEC

Hamburg, Germany, 08 July 2020: Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that Evotec has added significant opportunity for further, long-term growth of its Toulouse-based operations by taking over "Biopark by Sanofi" ("BBS"). As of 01 July 2020, Evotec has acquired 100% of the shares of BBS which will be named to "Campus Curie" going forward.

Set in the life sciences research area "Oncopole", BBS owns and manages the Toulouse site at which Evotec has been the major tenant since acquiring Sanofi's Toulouse-based scientific operations in 2015. Since then, the number of employees at Evotec's Toulouse site has almost tripled to approximately 600.

The acquisition of BBS will allow Evotec to significantly expand its existing capacities at the site over the near to mid-term while retaining maximum flexibility to build up long-term capacity as needed. With a team of 19 employees, who have all transferred to Evotec, the Campus Curie will continue to manage the site and provide facility services to all tenants.

Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, commented: "Evotec is strongly committed to creating sustainable growth opportunities at all of our international sites. Acquiring the site at very attractive terms will give us plenty of opportunities to grow our business in Toulouse and is an important part of our growth strategy. We are especially happy to warmly welcome our co-workers of more than five years as new colleagues into the Evotec family."

Dr Craig Johnstone, Chief Operating Officer of Evotec, added: "We are extremely glad to sustainably grow our operations through the acquisition of BBS. Creating capacity for long-term growth answers the strong demand from multiple Pharma and Biotech customers as well as scientific foundations for high quality integrated drug discovery. Evotec France has been on an ambitious growth track right from the start and now has the capacities necessary to fully unfold its potential in the years to come."

No financial terms of the agreement were disclosed.
 

ABOUT EVOTEC SE
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 3,000 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases and women's health. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Evotec SE:
Gabriele Hansen, SVP Corporate Communications, Marketing & Investor Relations, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, gabriele.hansen@evotec.com


08.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222
E-mail: info@evotec.com
Internet: www.evotec.com
ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1088577

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1088577  08.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1088577&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EVOTEC SE
01:35aEVOTEC : Initiates 'campus curie' in toulouse
EQ
07/01EVOTEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
06/30EVOTEC SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
06/24EVOTEC : Samsara Biocapital, and KCK launch Autobahn Labs
PU
06/24EVOTEC : Samsara biocapital, and kck launch autobahn labs
EQ
06/23EVOTEC : Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
06/23EVOTEC SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/17EVOTEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
06/16EVOTEC : virtual Annual General Meeting 2020 approves all proposed agenda items
PU
06/16EVOTEC : Virtual annual general meeting 2020 approves all proposed agenda items
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 464 M 523 M 523 M
Net income 2020 37,2 M 41,9 M 41,9 M
Net cash 2020 2,00 M 2,26 M 2,26 M
P/E ratio 2020 97,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 700 M 4 180 M 4 172 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,97x
Nbr of Employees 3 030
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart EVOTEC SE
Duration : Period :
Evotec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 29,10 €
Last Close Price 24,47 €
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Lanthaler Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Plischke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Craig L. Johnstone Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Enno Spillner Chief Financial Officer
Cord E. Dohrmann Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOTEC SE6.16%4 180
LONZA GROUP47.11%41 016
CELLTRION, INC.70.44%34 270
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.54.16%29 505
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.14%27 430
INCYTE CORPORATION23.44%23 431
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group