EVOTEC INITIATES 'CAMPUS CURIE' IN TOULOUSE



08.07.2020 / 07:31

EVOTEC ACQUIRES SITE FROM SANOFI AND SECURES CAPACITY FOR LONG-TERM GROWTH

"BIOPARK BY SANOFI", A DYNAMIC CENTRE FOR TOULOUSE'S SCIENTIFIC AND ACADEMIC ECOSYSTEM WILL BE RENAMED TO "CAMPUS CURIE"

CURRENT BIOPARK EMPLOYEES TRANSFERRING TO EVOTEC

Hamburg, Germany, 08 July 2020: Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that Evotec has added significant opportunity for further, long-term growth of its Toulouse-based operations by taking over "Biopark by Sanofi" ("BBS"). As of 01 July 2020, Evotec has acquired 100% of the shares of BBS which will be named to "Campus Curie" going forward.

Set in the life sciences research area "Oncopole", BBS owns and manages the Toulouse site at which Evotec has been the major tenant since acquiring Sanofi's Toulouse-based scientific operations in 2015. Since then, the number of employees at Evotec's Toulouse site has almost tripled to approximately 600.

The acquisition of BBS will allow Evotec to significantly expand its existing capacities at the site over the near to mid-term while retaining maximum flexibility to build up long-term capacity as needed. With a team of 19 employees, who have all transferred to Evotec, the Campus Curie will continue to manage the site and provide facility services to all tenants.

Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, commented: "Evotec is strongly committed to creating sustainable growth opportunities at all of our international sites. Acquiring the site at very attractive terms will give us plenty of opportunities to grow our business in Toulouse and is an important part of our growth strategy. We are especially happy to warmly welcome our co-workers of more than five years as new colleagues into the Evotec family."

Dr Craig Johnstone, Chief Operating Officer of Evotec, added: "We are extremely glad to sustainably grow our operations through the acquisition of BBS. Creating capacity for long-term growth answers the strong demand from multiple Pharma and Biotech customers as well as scientific foundations for high quality integrated drug discovery. Evotec France has been on an ambitious growth track right from the start and now has the capacities necessary to fully unfold its potential in the years to come."

No financial terms of the agreement were disclosed.



