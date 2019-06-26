Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Evotec SE    EVT   DE0005664809

EVOTEC SE

(EVT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EVOTEC : PLACES FIRST SCHULDSCHEIN (PROMISSORY NOTE) WORTH EUR 250 M

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 01:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
EVOTEC SE PLACES FIRST SCHULDSCHEIN (PROMISSORY NOTE) WORTH EUR 250 M

26.06.2019 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE FINANCING INCLUDING FINANCING OF JUST.BIO ACQUISITION, EXPANSION, AND REFINANCING
  • STRONG PERFORMANCE AND OUTLOOK OF THE COMPANY APPEALS TO DEBT INVESTORS AND RESULTS IN SIGNIFICANT OVERSUBSCRIPTION OF ORDER BOOK AT HIGHLY ATTRACTIVE TERMS


Hamburg, Germany, 26 June 2019: Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that the Company successfully issued a Schuldschein (promissory note) of EUR 250 m on the capital market. The Schuldschein was placed with a fixed and variable interest rate of on average below 1.5 percent over 3, 5, 7, and 10 years maturity. Following high demand from debt investors, which led to a significant oversubscription of the order book and attractive credit spreads, the initial target volume of EUR 100 m could be successfully increased to EUR 250 m.

Evotec intends to use the proceeds of this Schuldschein to strengthen its corporate financing structure as well as to finance the recent Just.Bio acquisition, the expansion of its business and to re-finance certain loans at more attractive terms.

Lead arrangers of this debt transaction, which represents Evotec's first promissory note in Company history, were Deutsche Bank AG and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg ("LBBW"). The loan was placed with a range of institutional investors in the banking and insurance sector, primarily international private banks, savings banks, regional banks (Landesbanken) and cooperative banks based in Germany.

Enno Spillner, Chief Financial Officer of Evotec, commented: "Being a fast-growing, profitable biotech company, we're very excited to be able to apply a different method of financing at such low cost of capital. In this case we utilised our solid balance sheet to leverage debt in a conservative manner while avoiding equity dilution which is common for our branch, to support the further sustainable development of our Company. This successful debut issue of a Schuldschein at very attractive terms confirms the trust and confidence investors place in our business model and we're determined to continue our profitable growth path of prior years."


ABOUT EVOTEC SE
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 2,600 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases and fibrosis. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Evotec SE:
Gabriele Hansen, VP Corporate Communications, Marketing & Investor Relations, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, gabriele.hansen@evotec.com


26.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222
E-mail: info@evotec.com
Internet: www.evotec.com
ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 831055

 
End of News DGAP News Service

831055  26.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=831055&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVOTEC SE
01:05aEVOTEC : Places first schuldschein (promissory note) worth eur 250 m
EQ
06/25EVOTEC : Sensyne health, the university of oxford, osi, and oui create new bridg..
AQ
06/24EVOTEC : Sensyne health, the university of oxford, osi, and oui create new bridg..
EQ
06/20EVOTEC : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting 2019 of Evotec SE
AQ
06/19EVOTEC : Resolutions of the annual general meeting 2019 of evotec se
EQ
06/13EVOTEC : bags US$23.8m to fight tuberculosis
AQ
06/12EVOTEC : bags $23.8m to fight tuberculosis
AQ
06/11EVOTEC : receives $ 23.8 m grant to join the global fight against tuberculosis
AQ
06/10EVOTEC : Receives $ 23.8 m grant to join the global fight against tuberculosis
EQ
06/06EVOTEC : and Celgene further expand iPSC collaboration including new cell type
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 417 M
EBIT 2019 73,7 M
Net income 2019 53,5 M
Finance 2019 3,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 65,67
P/E ratio 2020 64,21
EV / Sales 2019 8,64x
EV / Sales 2020 7,49x
Capitalization 3 608 M
Chart EVOTEC SE
Duration : Period :
Evotec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 26,9 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Lanthaler Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Plischke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Craig L. Johnstone Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Enno Spillner Chief Financial Officer
Cord E. Dohrmann Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOTEC SE38.67%3 664
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC32.68%26 223
LONZA GROUP28.39%24 012
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 953
INCYTE CORPORATION37.77%17 061
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION76.62%13 037
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About