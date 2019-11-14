Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Evotec SE    EVT   DE0005664809

EVOTEC SE

(EVT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EVOTEC : TO ATTEND UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 05:30am EST

DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Conference
EVOTEC TO ATTEND UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES
14.11.2019 / 11:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Hamburg, Germany, 14 November 2019:
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that its management will be presenting at and attending the following upcoming conferences in November and December 2019:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, London, UK

  • Date: Wednesday, 20 November 2019
  • Presentation: 20 November 2019, 8.00 am (GMT)
  • Venue: London, UK
  • Attendee: Enno Spillner, Chief Financial Officer
     

LBBW German Company Day, London, UK

  • Date: Thursday, 21 November 2019
  • Venue: London, UK
  • Attendee: Enno Spillner, Chief Financial Officer
     

German Equity Forum, Frankfurt, Germany

  • Date: Monday, 25 November 2019
  • Presentation: 25 November 2019, 11.30 am (CET)
  • Venue: Frankfurt am Main, Germany
  • Attendee: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer


Kempen's London Conference, London, UK

  • Date: Wednesday, 27 November 2019
  • Venue: London, UK
  • Attendee: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer
     

Berenberg European Corporate Conference, Surrey, UK

  • Date: Tuesday, 03 December 2019
  • Presentation: 03 December 2019, 11.00 am (GMT)
  • Venue: Surrey, UK
  • Attendee: Enno Spillner, Chief Financial Officer

 

ABOUT EVOTEC SE
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 2,900 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases and fibrosis. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.
 

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Evotec SE:
Gabriele Hansen, SVP Corporate Communications, Marketing & Investor Relations, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, gabriele.hansen@evotec.com

 


14.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222
E-mail: info@evotec.com
Internet: www.evotec.com
ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 912893

 
End of News DGAP News Service

912893  14.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=912893&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVOTEC SE
05:30aEVOTEC : To attend upcoming investor conferences
EQ
11/13EVOTEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
11/12MERCK : Licenses CRISPR Gene-Editing Technology to Evotec
DJ
11/12EVOTEC : Reports first nine-month 2019 results and corporate updates
EQ
11/12EVOTEC SE : 3rd quarter results
CO
11/12EVOTEC SE : Slide show Q3 results
CO
11/06EVOTEC : And vifor pharma form joint venture for early development in nephrology
EQ
11/05EVOTEC : To announce results for the first nine months 2019 on 12 november 2019
EQ
10/30EVOTEC SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
10/23EVOTEC : Integra holdings and yissum establish lab555 to fast track early-stage ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 427 M
EBIT 2019 63,6 M
Net income 2019 40,8 M
Finance 2019 76,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 67,3x
P/E ratio 2020 49,8x
EV / Sales2019 6,56x
EV / Sales2020 5,93x
Capitalization 2 880 M
Chart EVOTEC SE
Duration : Period :
Evotec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 28,80  €
Last Close Price 19,16  €
Spread / Highest target 72,2%
Spread / Average Target 50,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Lanthaler Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Plischke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Craig L. Johnstone Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Enno Spillner Chief Financial Officer
Cord E. Dohrmann Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOTEC SE10.34%3 169
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.23.59%27 858
LONZA GROUP29.29%25 383
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%19 736
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.98.04%19 231
INCYTE CORPORATION35.46%18 832
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group