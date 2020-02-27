Evotec : First-of-its-kind global collaboration launched to develop transformative treatment regimens for tuberculosis

First-of-its-kind global collaboration launched to develop transformative treatment regimens for tuberculosis

A new global collaboration of philanthropic, non-profit and private sector organizations will work together to accelerate the development of novel TB treatment regimens for all TB patients.

The global collaboration aims to create treatment regimens comprised of medicines to which there is limited or no drug resistance and that are ready for phase 3 development.

The regimens could be an important step toward addressing the current global challenges around TB treatment complexity, and the diagnosis and treatment of drug-resistant TB.

Today a consortium of philanthropic, non-profit and private sector organizations launched a collaboration that aims to accelerate the development of novel 'pan-TB' drug regimens for the treatment of tuberculosis (TB) that are ready for phase 3 development. The regimens will be designed to have little to no drug resistance and an acceptable safety profile, and be better-tolerated, shorter in duration and simpler to use than existing options. Such regimens are intended to be a central component of efforts to address the current complexities and challenges of TB treatment.

The members of the Project to Accelerate New Treatments for Tuberculosis (PAN-TB collaboration) - Evotec, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., based in Japan, the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation - have committed to leveraging their unique assets, resources and scientific expertise to advance the development of novel regimens.

'Current tools are insufficient for accelerating and sustaining global progress against TB,' said Trevor Mundel, President of Global Health at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. 'Innovative partnerships, such as the PAN-TB collaboration, are urgently needed to develop new drugs and treatment regimens that can address TB and advance progress towards achieving global elimination TB goals.'

TB causes more deaths globally than any other infectious disease, with 10 million new cases and 1.5 million deaths recorded in 2018 alone. TB is responsible for up to a third of all mortality associated with antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The current regimen for drug-sensitive TB, the most common and easiest to treat form of TB, requires that patients take multiple drugs for six or more months under clinical monitoring. Patients with drug-resistant TB cannot use this regimen and face longer and more complex treatment regimens, often with significant side effects. Currently, patients must undergo additional testing to diagnose drug-resistant TB.

The regimens that the PAN-TB collaboration is working to develop could help transform TB care. A shorter and safer novel regimen that can treat TB irrespective of pre-existing drug resistance and with reduced need for drug resistance testing, could provide a significant benefit to both patients and health systems.

The PAN-TB collaboration will identify and assess the potential of investigational pan-TB regimens, through phase 2 clinical efficacy studies. Collaborative pre-clinical research activities have begun. Clinical trials will be announced as they are planned.

Partner Quotes

Penny Heaton, M.D., CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute: 'The development of a regimen that can treat both drug-sensitive and drug-resistant tuberculosis could be a game changer for how the world addresses TB and growing antimicrobial resistance. The PAN-TB collaboration's unique partnership model leverages the assets and expertise of multiple partners to fill a crucial need in the tuberculosis treatment research and development pipeline.'

Dr. Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec: 'Tuberculosis continues to be a significant global health burden, and so far all efforts to eradicate the disease have failed. One reason for this is that the current treatment regimen is both complex and time-consuming. We are proud to be part of PAN-TB, which unites global leaders in their respective fields. We believe that through the PAN-TB collaboration we have all the resources necessary to lead the TB treatment regimen into a new era where an effective, universally applicable treatment for this devastating medical condition is globally available.'

Pauline Williams, MD, Senior Vice President of GSK Global Health Pharma: 'GSK is committed to improving global health through our science and we have a world-leading pipeline of TB candidate medicines aiming to eliminate this deadly infectious disease. However, no one organisation can succeed in tackling TB alone. As a partner in the PAN-TB collaboration, we will contribute our scientific knowledge and innovative TB assets to determine the optimal treatment regimen to treat and cure TB patients regardless of their resistance profile to current treatments.'

Ruxandra Draghia-akli, M.D, Ph.D., Global Head of Global Public Health R&D, Johnson & Johnson said: 'Solving the TB challenge is deeply personal for Johnson & Johnson. It was one of the driving forces that compelled Dr. Paul Janssen, namesake of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, to commit his life to the advancement of modern medicine, because he lost a loved one to this terrible disease. Over the past 20 years, J&J has made good on Dr. Janssen's commitment, discovering and bringing to market one of the most important new TB medicines in half a century. But we can't beat TB alone. That's why we're honored to join forces with the Gates Foundation and other pharmaceutical companies in the quest to create the first pan-TB treatment regimen. Together, we are confident that we can transform TB treatment and end this disease once and for all.'

Mr. Keiso Yamasaki, TB Global Project Leader of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., based in Japan: 'We are extremely proud to be part of this unique collaboration. For nearly half a century, Otsuka has been dedicated to tuberculosis research and development in the hope of eliminating this neglected disease. From new compounds, diagnostics and pediatric tools, we remain committed to developing innovations for tuberculosis. We applaud the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for bringing together leaders in the TB field to help develop a new universal treatment regimen guiding us closer towards the goal of TB elimination.'