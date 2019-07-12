Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Evotec SE    EVT   DE0005664809

EVOTEC SE

(EVT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Evotec SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 10:25am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.07.2019 / 16:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Werner
Last name(s): Lanthaler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evotec SE

b) LEI
529900F9KI6OYITO9B12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005664809

b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise against cash settlement
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
24.40 EUR 7076.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
24.40 EUR 7076.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-07-12; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

52601  12.07.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVOTEC SE
10:25aEVOTEC SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/08Eurofins to slow pace of M&A, expand in emerging markets
RE
07/08EVOTEC : and venture capital consortium form 'Breakpoint Therapeutics GmbH'
AQ
07/08EVOTEC : And venture capital consortium form 'breakpoint therapeutics gmbh'
EQ
07/04EVOTEC : completes acquisition of Just Biotherapeutics
AQ
07/03EVOTEC SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/03EVOTEC : Completes acquisition of just biotherapeutics
EQ
06/28EVOTEC SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
06/27EVOTEC : places first Schuldschein worth EUR 250 m
AQ
06/26EVOTEC : Places first schuldschein (promissory note) worth eur 250 m
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 417 M
EBIT 2019 76,6 M
Net income 2019 55,3 M
Finance 2019 64,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 62,6x
P/E ratio 2020 62,9x
EV / Sales2019 8,83x
EV / Sales2020 7,98x
Capitalization 3 745 M
Chart EVOTEC SE
Duration : Period :
Evotec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 26,2  €
Last Close Price 25,0  €
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Lanthaler Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Plischke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Craig L. Johnstone Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Enno Spillner Chief Financial Officer
Cord E. Dohrmann Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOTEC SE44.20%4 217
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC37.08%31 409
LONZA GROUP31.25%25 111
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 827
INCYTE CORPORATION27.74%17 419
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION84.09%15 001
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About