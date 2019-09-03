Log in
Evotec SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
09/03/2019 | 10:55am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.09.2019 / 16:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Werner
Last name(s): Lanthaler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evotec SE

b) LEI
529900F9KI6OYITO9B12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005664809

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.00 EUR 190000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.00 EUR 190000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-09-03; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra Frankfurt
MIC: XETR


03.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53629  03.09.2019 


© EQS 2019
