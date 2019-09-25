Log in
EVOTEC SE

(EVT)
  Report  
Evotec SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/25/2019 | 12:15pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.09.2019 / 18:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Werner
Last name(s): Lanthaler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evotec SE

b) LEI
529900F9KI6OYITO9B12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005664809

b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise against Cash Settlement
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
20.0086 EUR 281120.8300 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
20.0086 EUR 281120.8300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-09-20; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


25.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53975  25.09.2019 


© EQS 2019
