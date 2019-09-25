|
Evotec SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
09/25/2019 | 12:15pm EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
25.09.2019 / 18:11
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Werner
|Last name(s):
|Lanthaler
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005664809
b) Nature of the transaction
|Exercise against Cash Settlement
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|20.0086 EUR
|281120.8300 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|20.0086 EUR
|281120.8300 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|
|22419 Hamburg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|428 M
|EBIT 2019
|63,5 M
|Net income 2019
|41,9 M
|Finance 2019
|62,0 M
|Yield 2019
|-
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|74,6x
|P/E ratio 2020
|53,9x
|EV / Sales2019
|7,20x
|EV / Sales2020
|6,42x
|Capitalization
|3 141 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends EVOTEC SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Average target price
|
28,80 €
|Last Close Price
|
20,90 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
57,9%
|Spread / Average Target
|
37,8%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
19,6%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|EVOTEC SE
|20.70%
|3 456