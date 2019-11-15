Log in
Evotec SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/15/2019 | 05:45am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
15.11.2019 / 11:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Werner
Last name(s): Lanthaler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evotec SE

b) LEI
529900F9KI6OYITO9B12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005664809

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
18.47248 EUR 184724.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
18.4725 EUR 184724.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-15; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


15.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

54943  15.11.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 427 M
EBIT 2019 63,6 M
Net income 2019 40,8 M
Finance 2019 76,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 65,2x
P/E ratio 2020 48,3x
EV / Sales2019 6,35x
EV / Sales2020 5,74x
Capitalization 2 789 M
Chart EVOTEC SE
Duration : Period :
Evotec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 28,80  €
Last Close Price 18,55  €
Spread / Highest target 77,9%
Spread / Average Target 55,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Lanthaler Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Plischke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Craig L. Johnstone Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Enno Spillner Chief Financial Officer
Cord E. Dohrmann Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOTEC SE6.82%3 071
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.25.42%28 271
LONZA GROUP33.49%25 571
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 341
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.99.95%19 416
INCYTE CORPORATION37.49%18 479
