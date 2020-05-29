DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Evotec SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



29.05.2020 / 14:07

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer Evotec SE

Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7

22419 Hamburg

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 29.05.2020 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 151.279.534



