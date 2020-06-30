Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Evotec SE    EVT   DE0005664809

EVOTEC SE

(EVT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Evotec SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 08:40am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Evotec SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.06.2020 / 14:37
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.06.2020
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
151449919


30.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1082407  30.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1082407&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EVOTEC SE
08:40aEVOTEC SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
06/24EVOTEC : Samsara Biocapital, and KCK launch Autobahn Labs
PU
06/24EVOTEC : Samsara biocapital, and kck launch autobahn labs
EQ
06/23EVOTEC : Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
06/23EVOTEC SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/17EVOTEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
06/16EVOTEC : virtual Annual General Meeting 2020 approves all proposed agenda items
PU
06/16EVOTEC : Virtual annual general meeting 2020 approves all proposed agenda items
EQ
06/16EVOTEC SE : Press Release
CO
06/12EVOTEC : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 464 M 520 M 520 M
Net income 2020 37,2 M 41,7 M 41,7 M
Net cash 2020 2,00 M 2,24 M 2,24 M
P/E ratio 2020 98,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 706 M 4 169 M 4 151 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,98x
Nbr of Employees 3 030
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart EVOTEC SE
Duration : Period :
Evotec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 29,10 €
Last Close Price 24,54 €
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Lanthaler Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Plischke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Craig L. Johnstone Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Enno Spillner Chief Financial Officer
Cord E. Dohrmann Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOTEC SE6.46%4 169
LONZA GROUP40.66%38 846
CELLTRION, INC.71.82%34 617
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.43.86%28 453
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-11.00%26 261
MODERNA, INC.217.38%24 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group