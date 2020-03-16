Log in
EVOTEC SE    EVT   DE0005664809

EVOTEC SE

(EVT)
Evotec : Statement on COVID-19

03/16/2020 | 12:44pm EDT
Evotec Statement on COVID-19

Hamburg, Germany, 16 March 2020:
Many of you have been asking us about the Coronavirus and its potential impact on Evotec and its affiliates.

The situation surrounding the global COVID-19 outbreak continues to be extremely dynamic and is evolving daily. Many national governments are taking steps to try and reduce the rate of the spread through various measures, including travel restrictions, reduction of public gatherings and school closures.

At Evotec, we are actively managing our operations to maintain business continuity while taking measures to protect the health and wellbeing of our employees, their families and the local communities in which they live and work. We have taken a number of steps to ensure the continued health and safety of our colleagues during this challenging time. For example:

  • Wherever we operate, our measures are fully in line with the guidelines and recommendations of the governmental authorities. Additionally, each site has a specific, dedicated team chaired by the respective Site Head to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, and take action where necessary
  • We have implemented a company-wide travel restriction for non-essential travel
  • Where stipulated by local authorities, we have deployed a remote-work model and where possible our teams do their jobs from home
  • We have surveyed our supply chain and the supply with all essential items is secured for more than 4 weeks
  • We have locally tailored business continuity plans in place to anticipate and react appropriately, as the situation evolves territory-by-territory

We can confirm that at present all Evotec sites are fully operational.

Our scientific teams are in close dialogue with their partners and are providing project-specific information on a real-time basis. Further information will of course be provided if the situation should change significantly, but at present, we are pleased to be able to maintain all our operations during this period.

Disclaimer

Evotec SE published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 16:42:11 UTC
