Evotec and Ildong to collaborate with development projects on INDiGO platform

EVOTEC LEVERAGES INDIGO PLATFORM TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF VARIOUS ILDONG PROGRAMMES INTO THE CLINIC

FIRST REGULATORY FILING ENVISAGED FOR Q1 2021

INDIGO IS A KEY VALUE-DRIVING COMPONENT OF EVOTEC'S EVT EXECUTE BUSINESS SEGMENT AIMED AT REDUCING TIME FROM NOMINATION TO REGULATORY SUBMISSION

Hamburg, Germany, 31 March 2020:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that the Company has entered into a strategic collaboration with Ildong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ('Ildong'), a leading pharmaceutical company in South Korea, to accelerate the development of several of Ildong's proprietary projects through access to Evotec's INDiGO platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, Evotec's experts in Integrated Development Solutions will accelerate the development of Ildong's projects with services from Evotec's comprehensive INDiGO platform, through to the filing with the regulatory authorities which enables clinical trials. Evotec and Ildong have agreed to jointly develop three to six projects, the first of which being IDG-16177, a glucose lowering drug candidate which is being evaluated as a treatment for type 2 diabetes. The first regulatory filing is expected for the first quarter of 2021.

Dr Craig Johnstone, Chief Operating Officer of Evotec, commented: 'We are very pleased that Ildong has selected Evotec as a development partner for their projects. Ildong is a commercial-stage Pharma company with an exciting pipeline of promising drug candidates. Leveraging INDiGO will efficiently accelerate the development schedule and give Ildong's proposed clinical portfolio the highest quality starting position for clinical studies.'

Dr Alan Choi, Head of Ildong Research Center, added: 'I'm also very pleased with this new partnership. Through the collaboration with Evotec, we expect Ildong's multiple drug candidates to enter into global phase 1 clinical trials within 2021. We believe Evotec's INDiGO platform will be able to deliver the quality and speed essential for Ildong's accelerated, highly productive R&D approach.'

No financial details of the agreement were disclosed.