Evotec : to report fiscal year 2019 results on 26 March 2020

Evotec SE to report fiscal year 2019 results on 26 March 2020
Hamburg, Germany, 19 March 2020:
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) will report its financial results for 2019 on Thursday, 26 March 2020.
The Company is going to hold a conference call to discuss the results as well as to provide an update on its performance. Furthermore, the Management Board will present an outlook for fiscal year 2020. The conference call will be held in English.
Conference call details
Date: Thursday, 26 March 2020
Time: 02.00 pm CET (09.00 am EDT, 01.00 pm GMT)
From Germany: +49 69 201 744 220
From France: +33 170 709 502
From Italy: +39 02 3600 6663
From the UK: +44 20 3009 2470
From the USA: +1 877 423 0830
Access Code: 97681453#
A simultaneous slide presentation for participants dialling in via phone is available at https://webcasts.eqs.com/evotec20200326/no-audio.
Webcast details
To join the audio webcast and to access the presentation slides you will find a link on our home page www.evotec.com shortly before the event.
A replay of the conference call will be available for 24 hours and can be accessed in Europe by dialling +49 69 20 17 44 221 (Germany) or +44 20 3364 5150 (UK) and in the USA by dialling +1 844 307 9362. The access code is 315578854#. The on-demand version of the webcast will be available on our website: https://www.evotec.com/financial-reports.
