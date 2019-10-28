Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  EVR Holdings plc    EVRH   GB00BD2YHN21

EVR HOLDINGS PLC

(EVRH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EVR : Exercise of Employee Options and Warrants and Creation of New Staff Incentive Option Pool

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 01:07pm EDT

EVR Holdings plc

('EVR' or the 'Company')

Exercise of Employee Options and Warrants and Creation of New Staff Incentive Option

Pool

EVR Holdings plc (AIM: EVRH), one of the leading creators of virtual reality entertainment content, announces that it has received notices of exercise of warrants over 5,433,811 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 1.85 pence per share. In addition, it has also received notice from current employees to exercise options over an aggregate of 478,908 Ordinary Shares under the EVR Holdings PLC 2016 Enterprise Management Incentive Plan.

The aggregate gross proceeds of these exercises amount to £105,793.50

Following the warrant exercise, the number of warrants outstanding are as follows:

Number

Exercise Price

Expiry Date

51,294,234

1.1p

16 May 2026

2,236,292

1.85p

16 October 2019

9,230,180

1.2p

31 July 2020

Following the Option exercise, the number of options outstanding are as follows:

Number

Exercise Price

Expiry Date

43,239,926

4.25p

22 December 2021

43,239,926

12.375p

20 March 2022

43,239,926

14.2p

17 July 2022

38,573,719

1.0p - 10.0p

October 2026 to December 2028

In addition to the above, on 21 June 2019 the Company announced that it had entered into an option agreement with the John Gore Organization which provides for the subscription of the equivalent of $10 million of new Ordinary Shares at a price to be determined at the time of exercise which would value the Company's issued equity share capital at approximately £220 million. The exercise period for this option will expire on 31 December 2019.

The Company has made an application for the 5,912,719 new Ordinary Shares, to be issued and allotted as a result of the warrant exercises set out above, and be admitted to trading on AIM. Admission is expected to occur at 8.00 a.m. on 22 October 2019. The 5,912,719 new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares

For the purpose of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, following the admission of 5,912,719 new Ordinary Shares, the Company's total issued ordinary share capital will consist of 1,428,663,196 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In addition, as part of a program to incentivise performance and align the interests of staff and key stakeholders with those of shareholders, the Company announces that it has resolved to establish a Share Option Scheme over up to 30m ordinary £0.01 shares in EVR Holdings PLC ("Ordinary Shares"), to be issued to existing employees and utilised in the event of further appointments, and to issue further options over 8m Ordinary Shares to certain identified corporate ambassadors and key stakeholders. The exercise price of the options granted under the option pool will be 5.225p and will expire on the 10th anniversary of the date of grant (subject to vesting conditions). The exercise price of the 8m options granted to ambassadors and key stakeholders is 5.225p per Ordinary Share and will expire on the 5th anniversary of the date of grant (subject to vesting conditions).

For further information please contact:

EVR Holdings plc

Anthony Matchett, executive Chairman & CEO

email@evrholdings.com

Arden Partners plc: Nominated Advisor and Sole Broker

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7614 5900

Corporate Finance: Ciaran Walsh / Rauri McGirr / Ben Cryer

Corporate Broking: Simon Johnson

Notes to Editors:

MelodyVR is.a wholly owned subsidiary of EVR Holdings plc ('EVR'), a company that is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker EVRH.L.

For more information on MelodyVR, please visit: www.melodyvr.com

Disclaimer

EVR Holdings plc published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 17:06:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVR HOLDINGS PLC
01:07pEVR : Exercise of Employee Options and Warrants and Creation of New Staff Incent..
PU
10/17EVR : MelodyVR launches exclusive 5G partnership with O2
PU
10/17EVR : Shares Rise on 5G Partnership With O2
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 81,8 M
Chart EVR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
EVR Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,06  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Matchett Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Robert Hancock Chief Operations Officer & Executive Director
Andy Brown Chief Financial Officer
Simon Andrew Cole Non-Executive Director
Ian Hanson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVR HOLDINGS PLC19.79%110
ADOBE INC.19.78%130 556
WORKDAY INC.0.67%36 159
AUTODESK13.16%31 921
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.22.05%28 286
SQUARE, INC.12.12%26 363
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group