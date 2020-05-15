EVR : MelodyVR develops new content studio and launches music series 'Live from LA'

EVR Holdings plc

('EVR' or the 'Company')

MelodyVR develops new content studio and launches music series

'Live from LA'

First week's line-up includes: John Legend, Katelyn Tarver, The Score and many

more, Live from LA begins on May 16

EVR Holdings plc (AIM:EVRH), the leading creator of virtual reality entertainment content and operator of the MelodyVR platform, is pleased to announce the launch of Live from LA, a new live music series delivered directly into fans' homes around the world, broadcast from MelodyVR's brand- new studio location in Los Angeles.

Starting Saturday with an exclusive show from global superstar John Legend at 6pm PST. The series will also include performances from Machine Gun Kelly, Katelyn Tarver and The Score during the first week, with many more artists yet to be announced. Live from LA has been developed to provide fans with incredible immersive performances from their favourite artists and overcomes many of the COVID-19 related challenges currently facing the music industry, whilst maintaining the highest levels of safety for both performers and crew.

The staging of this new immersive content series ensures artists can continue to connect with their fans during a period absent of traditional concerts, tours or festivals. Using cutting edge technology in combination with our own in-house technical experience, our high quality immersive state of the art studio facility in Los Angeles will accommodate unique high-throughput production requirements whilst preserving the safety of artists, public and the on-site team, enabling artists to create broadcast quality content that can be distributed to their fans either in real-time as live events, or pre-recorded to be consumed at a later date.

Whilst the initial series of performances is to be made available for fans for free during these difficult times, this initiative is expected to deliver new opportunities for revenue generation for the company throughout the course of this year and beyond, via the potential monetisation of events and performances as the series continues.

Given the current restrictions surrounding traditional audience-focused shows and concerts, MelodyVR intends to broadcast virtual events for the foreseeable future. The goal is to demonstrate both the importance and engagement that digital content and the MelodyVR platform can provide as fans remain in isolation.

Anthony Matchett, CEO of MelodyVR said: "During these unprecedented times, it is difficult to foresee the upcoming changes and challenges that we may face personally as individuals, and the changes and challenges that many businesses and industries will experience moving forwards. MelodyVR was founded with the vision of providing fans with a new and exciting way of experiencing the live music they love, regardless of their location, age or financial means, and with a view that our company or content would never seek to replace the thrill of attending concerts, festivals or tours in person. Unfortunately, due to the recent events, we are now presented with a landscape where any mass-gatherings or public events are prohibited, which is extremely damaging to both artists and to the music industry as a whole. As a company that has deep-rooted experience with virtual events and immersive content, we are well positioned to benefit the music industry,