EVR : MelodyVR featured by Google in Best Apps of 2019

EVR Holdings plc    EVRH   GB00BD2YHN21

EVR HOLDINGS PLC

(EVRH)
  Report  
MelodyVR featured by Google in Best Apps of 2019

0
12/04/2019 | 08:14am EST
RNS Reach Story
MelodyVR featured by Google in Best Apps of 2019
Released 13:06 04-Dec-2019



RNS Number : 6891V
EVR Holdings PLC
04 December 2019

Wednesday, 4th December 2019

MelodyVR featured by Google LLC as winner in

Best Apps of 2019

MelodyVR winner of Google Play's 'Hidden Gem' in its annual end of year awards

EVR Holdings plc(AIM:EVRH), the leading creator of virtual reality entertainment content and operator of the MelodyVR platform, is pleased to announce that MelodyVR was selected by Google LLC (NASDAQ:GOOGL) as winner of the 'Hidden Gem' category in Google Play's Best Apps of 2019.

Google, which has more than 2.8 million apps in its Play Store, recognised MelodyVR as 'New to the scene and quietly building a fanbase, having created a unique and compelling experience'and a 'rising star, on the brink of getting big'.

The news follows on from November's announcement that MelodyVR had been chosen as App of the Day by Apple, which described MelodyVR as 'a unique way to experience concerts'and 'a brilliant way to experience the thrill of live shows without the usual frustrations or expense.'

Anthony Matchett, CEO of MelodyVR said: 'Since launching our mobile app in July, we've been impressed with the traction that MelodyVR has received on smartphones. Winning Google's Best Apps of 2019 provides significant recognition and validation of MelodyVR as a product. Our decision to bring MelodyVR to mobile devices earlier this year is a hugely important part of our corporate strategy as it has significantly broadened the availability and reach of the MelodyVR platform. Being recognised by Google in its Best Apps of 2019 is a huge achievement for an app so early in its life and we look forward to bringing incredible music experiences to even more people than ever before, as our platform continues to grow.'

www.melodyvr.com

@melodyvirtual

For further information please contact:

EVR Holdings plc

Anthony Matchett, Executive Chairman & CEO email@evrholdings.com

Arden Partners plc: Nominated Advisor and Sole Broker Tel: +44 (0) 20 7614 5900 Corporate Finance: Ciaran Walsh / Ruari McGirr / Ben Cryer

Corporate Broking: Simon Johnson

About MelodyVR:

MelodyVR launched in 2018 with a simple mandate: not to replace the live experience, but to harness the power of virtual reality to get people closer to the music they love.

By using VR technology, the founders realised that they could place fans in the crowd or on-stage with their favourite musicians at live events. From epic stadium shows to intimate studio performances, the possibilities are endless; capacity restrictions are eliminated, music fans can attend otherwise sold-out dates, and the barriers (distance, age, cost, access) that might keep people from the experiencing their heroes live are swept away. The result? Artists can reach more fans than ever before with a level of intimacy which has previously never been possible.

MelodyVR is the only licensed VR music platform and has the world's largest library of immersive and interactive music experiences from the likes of Post Malone, Blake Shelton, Wiz Khalifa, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Fall Out Boy, The Chainsmokers and Imagine Dragons.

MelodyVR is a wholly owned subsidiary of EVR Holdings plc ('EVR'), a company that is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker EVRH.L.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRALLFIVFSLSIIA
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



MelodyVR featured by Google in Best Apps of 2019 - RNS

Disclaimer

EVR Holdings plc published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 13:13:06 UTC
0
NameTitle
Anthony Matchett Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Robert Hancock Chief Operations Officer & Executive Director
Andy Brown Chief Financial Officer
Simon Andrew Cole Non-Executive Director
Ian Hanson Non-Executive Director
