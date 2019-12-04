EVR : MelodyVR featured by Google in Best Apps of 2019

MelodyVR winner of Google Play's 'Hidden Gem' in its annual end of year awards
EVR Holdings plc(AIM:EVRH), the leading creator of virtual reality entertainment content and operator of the MelodyVR platform, is pleased to announce that MelodyVR was selected by Google LLC (NASDAQ:GOOGL) aswinner of the 'Hidden Gem' categoryinGoogle Play's Best Apps of 2019.
Google, which has more than 2.8 million apps in its Play Store, recognised MelodyVR as 'New to the scene and quietly building a fanbase, having createda unique and compelling experience'and a 'rising star, on the brink of getting big'.
The news follows on from November's announcement that MelodyVR had been chosen as App of the Day by Apple, which described MelodyVR as 'a unique way to experience concerts'and 'a brilliant way to experience the thrill of live shows without the usual frustrations or expense.'
Anthony Matchett, CEO of MelodyVR said: 'Since launching our mobile app in July, we've been impressed with the traction that MelodyVR has received on smartphones. Winning Google's Best Apps of 2019 provides significant recognition and validation of MelodyVR as a product. Our decision to bring MelodyVR to mobile devices earlier this year is a hugely important part of our corporate strategy as it has significantly broadened the availability and reach of the MelodyVR platform. Being recognised by Google in its Best Apps of 2019 is a huge achievement for an app so early in its life and we look forward to bringing incredible music experiences to even more people than ever before, as our platform continues to grow.'
About MelodyVR:
MelodyVR launched in 2018 with a simple mandate: not to replace the live experience, but to harness the power of virtual reality to get people closer to the music they love.
By using VR technology, the founders realised that they could place fans in the crowd or on-stage with their favourite musicians at live events. From epic stadium shows to intimate studio performances, the possibilities are endless; capacity restrictions are eliminated, music fans can attend otherwise sold-out dates, and the barriers (distance, age, cost, access) that might keep people from the experiencing their heroes live are swept away. The result? Artists can reach more fans than ever before with a level of intimacy which has previously never been possible.
MelodyVR is the only licensed VR music platform and has the world's largest library of immersive and interactive music experiences from the likes of Post Malone, Blake Shelton, Wiz Khalifa, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Fall Out Boy, The Chainsmokers and Imagine Dragons.
MelodyVR is a wholly owned subsidiary of EVR Holdings plc ('EVR'), a company that is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker EVRH.L.
