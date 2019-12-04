EVR : MelodyVR featured by Google in Best Apps of 2019

Wednesday, 4th December 2019

MelodyVR featured by Google LLC as winner in

Best Apps of 2019

MelodyVR winner of Google Play's 'Hidden Gem' in its annual end of year awards

EVR Holdings plc(AIM:EVRH), the leading creator of virtual reality entertainment content and operator of the MelodyVR platform, is pleased to announce that MelodyVR was selected by Google LLC (NASDAQ:GOOGL) as winner of the 'Hidden Gem' category in Google Play's Best Apps of 2019.

Google, which has more than 2.8 million apps in its Play Store, recognised MelodyVR as ' N ew to the scene and quietly building a fanbase, having created a unique and compelling experience ' and a 'rising star, on the brink of getting big'.

The news follows on from November's announcement that MelodyVR had been chosen as App of the Day by Apple, which described MelodyVR as 'a unique way to experience concerts'and 'a brilliant way to experience the thrill of live shows without the usual frustrations or expense.'

Anthony Matchett, CEO of MelodyVR said: 'Since launching our mobile app in July, we've been impressed with the traction that MelodyVR has received on smartphones. Winning Google's Best Apps of 2019 provides significant recognition and validation of MelodyVR as a product. Our decision to bring MelodyVR to mobile devices earlier this year is a hugely important part of our corporate strategy as it has significantly broadened the availability and reach of the MelodyVR platform. Being recognised by Google in its Best Apps of 2019 is a huge achievement for an app so early in its life and we look forward to bringing incredible music experiences to even more people than ever before, as our platform continues to grow.'

www.melodyvr.com

@melodyvirtual