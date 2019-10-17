EVR : MelodyVR launches exclusive 5G partnership with O2

EVR Holdings plc

('EVR' or the 'Company')

MelodyVR launches exclusive 5G partnership with O2

EVR Holdings plc​(AIM:EVRH), the leading creator of virtual reality entertainment content and operator of the MelodyVR platform, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive UK partnership with Telefonica UK Limited ("​O2​"), which is one of the UK's largest mobile operators with more than 25 million customers. The partnership, that launches today, will see MelodyVR unveiled as the exclusive music partner of O2's 5G UK launch and will see O2 provide customers of its new 5G network in the United Kingdom, with a 12-month subscription to the MelodyVR platform.

The first of its kind partnership, with one of the UK's leading telecommunications companies will see O2 users provided with 12 months of unrestricted access to the MelodyVR platform, redeemable via the MelodyVR app on smartphones or VR devices, when they upgrade to an O2 5G plan. In addition, O2's premium 5G tariff will include an Oculus Go device to enjoy with the MelodyVR service.

Launching today, both online and in-store, the partnership between MelodyVR and O2 will showcase the quality of O2's 5​th​generation network and due to 5G's superior bandwidth and speed, consumers will now be able to realise an extremely high-quality MelodyVR experience, without needing access to broadband or Wi-Fi.

O2 will remunerate MelodyVR for each of their customers that utilise the promotion and will guarantee a minimum number of subscribers during the course of the first 12 months. In addition, O2 have also committed significant resource and support to ensure the long-term success of this key partnership including prime placement and promotion across six flagship O2 stores nationwide, all of which will enable MelodyVR to increase its engagement with new audiences.

Anthony Matchett, CEO and Executive Chairman of EVR Holdings PLC said:

"We're thrilled to announce our exclusive partnership with Telefonica UK, that will see O2's new 5G consumers across the United Kingdom gain unrestricted access to the MelodyVR service for a minimum period of 12 months. 5G networks have the power to enable an entirely new-suite of technological advances and experiences, that will soon revolutionise how consumers fundamentally engage with technology. I am very pleased that O2 have chosen MelodyVR as a key partner for the rollout of 5G, and have recognised the MelodyVR service as a perfect-fit for their high-speed 5​th​generation network. Following in the footsteps of music giants such as Spotify, Pandora and Deezer, who went on to see phenomenal user growth and success following a series of partnerships with telecommunications companies, we look forward to welcoming more users in the UK to our platform, and to completing further international telco partnerships that will both drive user and revenue growth in the near future. "

Nina Bibby, CMO,​​O2 adds:​"Partnering with companies like MelodyVR creates a perfect way for O2 customers to enjoy virtual reality like never before - experiencing legendary gigs from around the world, reliving ones they've been to and seeing performances they can't get to. At O2, we've always been a customer led business, with a rich heritage in live music, so the opportunity to create unique experiences like this with MelodyVR, that bring customers closer to the things they love, is fantastic."

www.melodyvr.com

@melodyvirtual

For further information please contact: