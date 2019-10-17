Log in
EVR : Shares Rise on 5G Partnership With O2

10/17/2019 | 03:45am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

Shares in EVR Holdings PLC rose Thursday after the company said that it has entered into a partnership with Telefonica O2 unit to become the exclusive music partner for its 5G launch in the U.K.

The U.K. virtual-reality content creator said O2 will provide customers of its new 5G network in the U.K. with a 12-month subscription to EVR's MelodyVR platform. O2 will remunerate MelodyVR for each customer using the promotion and will guarantee a minimum number of subscribers during the first year, EVR said.

EVR shares at 0724 GMT were up 14% at 6 pence.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

