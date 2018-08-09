EVRAZ : ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR H1 2018

Date of publication: 09.08.2018

EVRAZ plc ('EVRAZ' or 'the Group'; LSE: EVR) today announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 ('the Period').

H1 2018 HIGHLIGHTS

• Strong free cash flow of US$661 million (H1 2017: US$549 million).

• Consolidated EBITDA of US$1,906 million, up 65.5% from US$1,152 million in

H1 2017, driving the EBITDA margin from 22.6% to 30.0% due to higher vanadium, coal and steel products prices, accompanied by the effects of cost-cutting initiatives.

• Continued debt reduction: total debt reduced by c.US$646m to c.US$4,786m, net debt reduced to US$3.9 billion (FY2017: US$4.0 billion).

• Cost saving of US$117 million due to ongoing productivity improvements and cost-cutting initiatives.

• Net profit of US$1,145 million vs. US$86 million in H1 2017.

• Cash-cost of steel and raw materials in Russia slightly increased:

o cash cost of slabs increased to US$248/t from US$247/t in FY2017;

o cash cost of washed coking coal increased to US$47/t from US$42/t in FY2017;

o cash cost of iron ore products increased to US$37/t from US$34/t in FY2017.

• Solid dividends of c.US$617 million were paid out to shareholders during

H1 2018

• A second interim dividend for 2018 of US$577.34 million (US$0.40 per share) has been declared, reflecting the Board's confidence in the Group's financial position and outlook.

Download full version