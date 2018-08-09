Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  EVRAZ    EVR   GB00B71N6K86

EVRAZ (EVR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

EVRAZ : ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR H1 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2018 | 08:05am CEST
Date of publication: 09.08.2018

EVRAZ plc ('EVRAZ' or 'the Group'; LSE: EVR) today announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 ('the Period').

H1 2018 HIGHLIGHTS

• Strong free cash flow of US$661 million (H1 2017: US$549 million).

• Consolidated EBITDA of US$1,906 million, up 65.5% from US$1,152 million in
H1 2017, driving the EBITDA margin from 22.6% to 30.0% due to higher vanadium, coal and steel products prices, accompanied by the effects of cost-cutting initiatives.

• Continued debt reduction: total debt reduced by c.US$646m to c.US$4,786m, net debt reduced to US$3.9 billion (FY2017: US$4.0 billion).

• Cost saving of US$117 million due to ongoing productivity improvements and cost-cutting initiatives.

• Net profit of US$1,145 million vs. US$86 million in H1 2017.

• Cash-cost of steel and raw materials in Russia slightly increased:

  • o cash cost of slabs increased to US$248/t from US$247/t in FY2017;
  • o cash cost of washed coking coal increased to US$47/t from US$42/t in FY2017;
  • o cash cost of iron ore products increased to US$37/t from US$34/t in FY2017.

• Solid dividends of c.US$617 million were paid out to shareholders during
H1 2018

• A second interim dividend for 2018 of US$577.34 million (US$0.40 per share) has been declared, reflecting the Board's confidence in the Group's financial position and outlook.

Download full version


Disclaimer

Evraz plc published this content on 09 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2018 06:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVRAZ
08:05aEVRAZ : Announces unaudited interim financial results for h1 2018
PU
08/08EVRAZ : announces changes to the Board of Directors
PU
07/31RASPADSKAYA : Announces Preliminary Operational Results for Q2 and H1 2018
AQ
07/30EVRAZ : Q2 2018 trading update
AQ
07/26EVRAZ : Q2 2018 trading update
PU
07/19EVRAZ : Notice of h1 2018 results and conference call details
EQ
06/26EVRAZ : expands the capacity for the processing of railway wheels
AQ
06/22EVRAZ : Provision of guarantee relating to the obligations of EVRAZ plc's wholly..
AQ
06/21EVRAZ : expands the capacity for the processing of railway wheels
PU
06/19EVRAZ : Provision of guarantee relating to the obligations of EVRAZ plc’s ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/01Evraz's (EVRZF) CEO Alexander Frolov on Full Year 2017 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
03/01Evraz Plc 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/01Evraz reports FY results 
02/07NORILSK NICKEL : Corporate Governance And Exposure To Russian Political Risk 
2017Evraz (EVRZF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 481 M
EBIT 2018 2 408 M
Net income 2018 1 463 M
Debt 2018 3 330 M
Yield 2018 7,75%
P/E ratio 2018 6,72
P/E ratio 2019 9,17
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
Capitalization 10 345 M
Chart EVRAZ
Duration : Period :
EVRAZ Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVRAZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6,18 $
Spread / Average Target -14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Vladimirovich Frolov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Grigorevich Abramov Non-Executive Chairman
Nikolay Ivanov Chief Financial Officer
Artem Natrusov Vice President-Information Technology
Michael Charles Gerrard Peat Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVRAZ63.71%10 345
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.0.23%27 947
JFE HOLDINGS, INC.-7.76%14 101
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%12 867
JSW STEEL LIMITED26.83%11 865
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED21.86%7 478
MarketScreener.com :
    About :
    Stay Connected :
    Partners :
    4-traders.com :
    Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.