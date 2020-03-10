Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  EVRAZ Plc    EVR   GB00B71N6K86

EVRAZ PLC

(EVR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/10 12:30:00 pm
250.55 GBp   +7.86%
02:04pEVRAZ : Dividend - determination of currency amounts
PU
03/05EVRAZ PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/27EUROPE : Pandemic fears pummel European stocks into correction territory
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EVRAZ : Dividend - determination of currency amounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 02:04pm EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Evraz Plc - EVR
Dividend - determination of currency amounts
Released 18:00 10-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 6792F
Evraz Plc
10 March 2020

EVRAZ plc (the 'Company')

Interim dividend for 2020 - determination of currency amounts

10 March 2020 - According to the announcement of EVRAZ plc on 27 February 2020, the Company declared an interim dividend for 2020 of US$0.40 per share. The dividend will be paid on 27 March 2020 to shareholders who were on the register on 6 March 2020.

The interim dividend will be paid in U.S. dollars, although certain shareholders have elected to receive their dividend payments in Pounds Sterling and Euros.

The Pound Sterling and Euro amount payable has been determined by reference to the exchange rates of the Central Bank of Europe applicable to the U.S. dollar on 10 March 2020. These rates are as follows:

USD/GBP = 0.7672

USD/Euro = 0.8780

Accordingly, for non-U.S. dollar payments the amount payable per share will be:

Pounds Sterling: GBP 0.3069

Euro Rate: Euro 0.3512

***

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Moscow: +7 495 232 1370

ir@evraz.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
DIVFLFFDVSIILII
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Dividend - determination of currency amounts - RNS

Disclaimer

Evraz plc published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 18:03:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EVRAZ PLC
02:04pEVRAZ : Dividend - determination of currency amounts
PU
03/05EVRAZ PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/27EUROPE : Pandemic fears pummel European stocks into correction territory
RE
02/18EVRAZ : Danieli - EVRAZ ORDERS DANIELI QSP-DUE PLANT
AQ
01/30EVRAZ PLC : 4th quarter earnings
CO
01/28EVRAZ : Another global producer involved in cargo transportation via BTK
AQ
01/24RASPADSKAYA : Announces Preliminary Operational Results for Q4 and FY2019
AQ
2019EVRAZ PLC : Annual Report
CO
2019EVRAZ : Disclosure on Tailings Storage Facilities
AQ
2019EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Close Quarter With Stronger Gain Than U.S.
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 418 M
EBIT 2020 1 692 M
Net income 2020 1 059 M
Debt 2020 3 466 M
Yield 2020 14,4%
P/E ratio 2020 3,93x
P/E ratio 2021 4,06x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
EV / Sales2021 0,70x
Capitalization 4 408 M
Chart EVRAZ PLC
Duration : Period :
EVRAZ Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVRAZ PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 5,90  $
Last Close Price 3,04  $
Spread / Highest target 187%
Spread / Average Target 94,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Vladimirovich Frolov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Grigorevich Abramov Non-Executive Chairman
Nikolay Ivanov Chief Financial Officer
Artem Natrusov Vice President-Information Technology
Michael Charles Gerrard Peat Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVRAZ PLC-42.50%4 419
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-8.01%16 929
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.2.41%11 851
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION0.22%11 512
JSW STEEL LIMITED-1.29%7 401
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED-36.59%3 120
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group