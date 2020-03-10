EVRAZ : Dividend - determination of currency amounts

EVRAZ plc (the 'Company')

Interim dividend for 2020 - determination of currency amounts

10 March 2020 - According to the announcement of EVRAZ plc on 27 February 2020, the Company declared an interim dividend for 2020 of US$0.40 per share. The dividend will be paid on 27 March 2020 to shareholders who were on the register on 6 March 2020.

The interim dividend will be paid in U.S. dollars, although certain shareholders have elected to receive their dividend payments in Pounds Sterling and Euros.

The Pound Sterling and Euro amount payable has been determined by reference to the exchange rates of the Central Bank of Europe applicable to the U.S. dollar on 10 March 2020. These rates are as follows:

USD/GBP = 0.7672

USD/Euro = 0.8780

Accordingly, for non-U.S. dollar payments the amount payable per share will be:

Pounds Sterling: GBP 0.3069

Euro Rate: Euro 0.3512

***

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Moscow: +7 495 232 1370

ir@evraz.com