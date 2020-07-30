Evrim Resources : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of interim financial statements.
Evrim Resources Corp.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Note
June 30, 2020
December 31,
2019
Assets
Current assets
$
2,206,634
Cash and cash equivalents
6,10
$
3,546,972
Short term investments
6
6,058,805
6,058,805
Marketable securities
7
35,000
43,000
Amounts receivable
8
273,559
346,551
Prepaid expenses and deposits
6,426
9,124
Non-current assets
8,580,424
10,004,452
18,359
Prepaid rent deposit
13a
30,560
Equipment
9
252,357
237,841
Reclamation bond
10
168,834
173,334
$
9,019,974
$
10,446,187
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities
$
73,450
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
11,15
$
189,908
Current lease liabilities
9
58,331
58,331
Joint venture partner deposits
8
-
91,358
Non-current liabilities
131,781
339,597
95,723
Long term operating liabilities
9
123,181
Provision for environmental rehabilitation
12
5,306
5,306
232,810
468,084
Shareholders' Equity
27,517,214
Issued capital
14
27,517,214
Contributed surplus
867,626
913,625
Accumulated deficit
(19,597,676)
(18,452,736)
8,787,164
9,978,103
$
9,019,974
$
10,446,187
Approved and authorized for issue by the Board on July 30, 2020.
Paul van Eeden
David A. Caulfield
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Six Months Ended July 30,
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
Mineral Property Operations
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
$
-
$
-
Option proceeds
$
-
$
267,403
Project management fees
2,356
55,370
2,972
105,148
Expenses
2,356
55,370
2,972
372,551
18,071
24,479
Acquisition expenditures
151
90,881
Exploration expenditures
159,283
868,026
259,376
2,001,078
Government grant on exploration
-
-
(4,044)
(24,000)
Exploration reimbursements
(25,388)
(610,376)
(31,550)
(1,378,291)
151,966
257,801
248,261
689,668
Loss from mineral property
operations
(149,610)
(202,431)
(245,289)
(317,117)
Other operations
27,829
67,753
Interest and other revenue
19,245
74,324
Gain/(loss) on investments
11,500
-
(8,000)
(40,000)
39,329
19,245
59,753
34,324
Expenses
53,222
71,042
Accounting and legal
67,632
89,515
Depreciation
26,917
31,950
52,529
60,178
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss
13,206
(66.658)
61,508
(55,759)
General and administrative
27,067
40,190
119,903
82,403
Investor services
22,378
17,353
38,191
31,847
Management and professional fees
34,000
50,563
76,500
80,563
Marketing services
14,769
(2,641)
36,106
26,324
Salaries and support services
215,147
286,079
531,001
594,424
Share-based compensation
36,468
53,514
75,024
115,643
Travel
2,658
39,108
18,623
72,084
445,832
517,090
1,080,427
1,097,222
Loss from other operations
(406,503)
(497,845)
(1,020,674)
(1,062,898)
Net loss and comprehensive loss for
the period
$
(556,113)
$
(700,276)
$
(1,265,963)
$
(1,380,015)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding
85,295,817
84,469,317
85,295,817
84,469,317
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended July 30,
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
2020
2019
Cash flows used in operating activities
$
(1,265,963)
Net loss
$
(1,380,015)
Add (deduct) items not involving cash:
8,000
(Gain)/loss on investments
40,000
Depreciation
52,529
60,178
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain)/ loss
29,943
17,082
Share-based compensation
75,024
115,643
(1,100,467)
(1,147,112)
Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations:
(202,190)
Amounts receivable
72,992
Prepaid expenses and deposits
14,899
(14,203)
Lease liabilities
(27,458)
(14,809)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(116,458)
(156,061)
Joint venture partner deposits
(91,358)
(455,327)
Net cash flow used in operating activities
(1,247,850)
(1,989,702)
Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities
4,500
(120,334)
Reclamation bond
Purchase of equipment
(67,045)
(47,694)
Net cash flow used in investing activities
(62,545)
(168,028)
Effects of foreign currency translation on cash and cash
(29,943)
equivalents
(31,463)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(1,340,338)
(2,189,193)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
3,546,972
7,087,898
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
$
2,206,634
$
4,898,705
Cash and cash equivalents are comprised of:
$
391,034
Cash
$
455,701
Cash restricted for exploration
-
1,143,004
Short-term money market instruments
1,815,600
3,300,000
$
2,206,634
$
4,898,705
Supplemental cash flow information:
$
49,044
Interest received
$
25,103
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Six Months Ended June 30,
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Issued capital
Contributed
Accumulated
Shareholders'
Shares
Amount
surplus
deficit
equity
Balance, December 31, 2018
84,469,317
$ 27,179,476
$
885,824
$ (15,325,254)
$ 12,740,046
Impact of IFRS 16 adoption
-
-
-
13,998
13,998
Share-based compensation
-
-
115,643
-
115,643
Loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(1,380,015)
(1,380,015)
Balance, June 30, 2019
84,469,317
$ 27,179,476
$ 1,001,467
$ (16,691,271)
$ 11,489,672
Balance, December 31, 2019
85,295,817
$ 27,517,214
$
913,625
$ (18,452,736)
$ 9,978,103
Share-based compensation
-
-
75,024
-
75,024
Reallocation of share-based compensation
of expired options
-
-
(121,023)
121,023
-
Loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(1,265,963)
(1,265,963)
Balance, June 30, 2020
85,295,817
$ 27,517,214
$ 867,626
$ (19,597,676)
$ 8,787,164
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN
Evrim Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Evrim") is a mineral exploration company. Evrim's business plan involves generating a portfolio of prospective mineral properties and advancing exploration targets through option and joint venture agreements with industry partners to create shareholder value.
Evrim is a publicly listed company incorporated in Canada with limited liability under the legislation of the Province of British Columbia. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol EVM.
The head office, principal registered, and records office of the Company are located at 1201 - 510 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6B 1L8.
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the basis that the Company is a going concern, which assumes that the Company will be able to continue in operations and contemplates the realization of its assets and the settlement of its liabilities in the normal course of operations. However, the Company has no significant source of recurring revenue, has experienced recurring losses over the past several fiscal years (2019 - $3,232,856; 2018 - $1,983,127) and has an accumulated deficit as at June 30, 2020 of $19,597,676 (December 31, 2019 - $18,452,736).
The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent on the Company's ability to obtain additional debt or equity financing to successfully advance the exploration and development of mineral property interests in its exploration portfolio and to be able to derive material proceeds from the sale or divestiture of those properties and/or other assets, such as sale proceeds, royalty rights and equity interests. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts and classification of liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. Such adjustments could be material.
2. STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting. They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements.
Except for cash flow information and financial instruments measured at fair value, these condensed interim consolidated financial statements were prepared on a historical cost basis using the accrual basis of accounting.
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The significant accounting policies applied in the preparation of these consolidated financial statements are set out below. These policies have been applied consistently by the Company and its subsidiaries to all periods presented and during the most recent fiscal year. Please refer to the annual audited financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 for a complete summary of significant accounting policies.
Basis of consolidation
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements incorporate the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (Evrim Exploration Canada Corp. ("EEC"), 1124798 B.C. Ltd., 1174610 B.C. Ltd., Evrim Resources (Barbados) Ltd., Minera Evrim, S.A. de C.V. ("Minera"), Servicios Mineros Orotac, S.A. de C.V. ("SMO"), Opata Resources, S.A. de C.V. ("Opata") and Evrim Resources USA Inc. ("Evrim US")). Control is based on whether an investor has power over the investee and the ability to use its power over the investee to affect the amount of the returns. The financial statements of subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements from the date that control commenced until the date that control ceases. All significant intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated.
Place of
Proportion of
Proportion of
Principal activity
incorporation
ownership
ownership interest
interest
December 31,
June 30, 2020
2019
Evrim Exploration Canada Corp.
British Columbia
100%
100%
Mineral exploration
1124798 B.C. Ltd.
British Columbia
100%
100%
Mineral exploration
1174610 B.C. Ltd.
British Columbia
100%
100%
Holding company
Evrim Resources (Barbados) Ltd.
Barbados
100%
100%
Holding company
Minera Evrim, S.A. de C.V.
Sonora, Mexico
100%
100%
Mineral exploration
Servicios Mineros Orotac, S.A. de C.V.
Sonora, Mexico
100%
100%
Service company
Opata Resources, S.A. de C.V.
Sonora, Mexico
100%
100%
Mineral exploration
Evrim Resources USA Inc.
Nevada, USA
100%
100%
Mineral exploration
Use of estimates
The preparation of condensed interim consolidated financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances and which form the basis of making judgments about carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimate is revised, if the revision affects only that period, or in the period of the revision and further periods if the revision affects both current and future periods.
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
4. PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT
On June 9, 2020, the Company entered into a friendly merger of equals transaction (the "Transaction") with Renaissance Gold Inc. ("Renaissance"), a company listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol REN. The Transaction will be completed through a Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporation Act (British Columbia) whereby Evrim will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Renaissance at an exchange rate of 1.2448 Evrim shares for each Renaissance share. The Transaction is expected to be completed by the end of August, subject to shareholder and court approvals.
Total consideration for acquiring 100% interest in Renaissance, by the Company is estimated at $32,894,339. The activity of Renaissance does not constitute a business, as defined by IFRS 3, and consequently, Evrim has applied the principles of IFRS 6 in the accounting for the acquisition. The identifiable assets and liabilities of Renaissance as of March 31, 2020, is as follows:
Assets acquired
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,413,405
Exploration and evaluation assets
1,592,699
Marketable securities
9,382
Amounts receivable
35,841
Amounts due from funding partners
29,712
Prepaid expenses and deposits
42,376
Equipment
46,157
Reclamation bond
21,611
Right-of-use assets
248,529
Liabilities assumed
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(50,389)
Current operating lease liabilities
(26,978)
Joint venture partner deposits
(73,671)
Long term operating lease liabilities
(224,163)
$
4,064,511
Consideration
Evrim shares (85,295,817)
$
29,691,474
Evrim options (8,022,736)
309,276
Evrim warrants (23,283,420)
2,091,850
Evrim finders' warrants (18,672)
1,739
Transaction cost
800,000
Total consideration
$
32,894,339
Cost of acquisition
$
28,829,828
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
5. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The capital structure of the Company consists of equity attributable to common shareholders comprising issued capital, contributed surplus and accumulated deficit. The Company's objectives when managing its capital are to safeguard its ability to continue as a going concern and enable it to provide shareholder returns and benefits for all stakeholders in the development of its mineral property interests. These objectives remain unchanged from previous years.
The Company manages and adjusts its capital structure in response to changes in the risk characteristics of its underlying assets and/or changes in economic conditions. To maintain or adjust the capital structure, the Company may issue new shares or other equity instruments. The Company is not subject to externally imposed capital requirements.
6. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS
Cash and cash equivalents include $391,034 (December 31, 2019 - $796,972) in the operating bank accounts and $1,815,600 (December 31, 2019 - $2,750,000) of guaranteed investment certificates ("GICs") cashable at any time. Short term investments are GICs placed with major banks, with maturities ranging from six to twelve months earning interest from 0.95% to 1.60%.
As of June 30, 2020, no cash and cash equivalents were restricted for exploration expenditures (December 31, 2019 - $91,358).
7. MARKETABLE SECURITIES
The Company received 1,000,000 common shares from Harvest Gold Corporation ("Harvest") upon signing of the Cerro Cascaron option agreement in June 2017 (Note 9). During 2019, the shares were consolidated on 10:1 basis resulting in Evrim owning 100,000 common shares.
The Company received 1,000,000 common shares from Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. ("Golden Ridge") upon signing of the Ball Creek option agreement. The Company retained 600,000 shares after transferring 400,000 common shares to Ascent Industries Corp.("Ascent") (Note 9). During the period ended June 30, 2020, the shares were consolidated on 5:1 basis resulting in Evrim owning 120,000 common shares.
Fair market value as of December 31, 2018
$ 55,000
Shares received from Golden Ridge
96,000
Fair value adjustment
(108,000)
Fair market value as of December 31, 2019
$ 43,000
Fair value adjustment
(8,000)
Fair market value as of June 30, 2020
$ 35,000
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
8. AMOUNTS RECEIVABLE
Amounts receivable is comprised of the following:
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Trade receivables
$
7,500
$
-
Other receivables
15,334
43,395
Current tax receivable
250,725
303,156
$
273,559
$
346,551
All receivables are current (less than 30 days) except for the current tax receivable of which $207,000 is between 120 to 210 days. No allowance for doubtful accounts or impairment has been recognized for these amounts, as the amounts are all considered recoverable.
9. EQUIPMENT
Computer
Office
Right
equipment
Field
Leasehold
Mobile
equipment
of use
and
and
asset
Cost
software
equipment
improvements
equipment
furniture
s
Total
Balance as at
December 31, 2018
$
256,851
$
25,673
$
16,995
$
29,668
$
31,618
$
-
$
360,805
Acquisitions
64,771
644
-
-
357
254,747
320,519
Balance as at
December 31, 2019
$
321,622
$
26,317
$
16,995
$
29,668
$
31,975
$
254,747
$
681,324
Acquisitions
40,720
-
-
-
26,325
-
67,045
Balance as at
June 30, 2020
$
362,342
$
26,317
$
16,995
$
29,668
$
58,300
$
254,747
$
748,369
Accumulated depreciation
Balance as at
December 31, 2018
$
(173,613)
$
(21,415)
$
(15,694)
$
(29,668)
$
(24,189)
$
-
$
(264,579)
Depreciation
(106,720)
(2,534)
(1,301)
-
(1,505)
(66,844)
(178,904)
Balance as at
December 31, 2019
$
(280,333)
$
(23,949)
$
(16,995)
$
(29,668)
$
(25,694)
$
(66,844)
$
(443.483)
Depreciation
(10,696)
(236)
-
-
(3,258)
(38,339)
(52,529)
Balance as at
June 30, 2020
$
(291,029)
$
(24,185)
$
(16,995)
$
(29,668)
$
(28,952)
$
(105,183)
$
(496,012)
Carrying amounts
December 31, 2018
$
83,238
$
4,258
$
1,301
$
-
$
7,429
$
-
$
96,226
December 31, 2019
$
41,289
$
2,368
$
-
$
-
$
6,281
$
187,903
$
237,841
June 30, 2020
$
71,313
$
2,132
$
-
$
-
$
29,348
$
149,564
$
252,357
Method of depreciation is described in Note 3(k) of the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
9. EQUIPMENT, Continued
Right-of-use asset and lease liability
The Company has lease agreements which qualifies for reporting under IFRS 16.
The continuity of the ROU asset and lease liability for the period ended June 30, 2020, is as follows:
Right-of-use asset
Value of right-of-use asset as of December 31, 2019
$
187,903
Addition
-
Depreciation
(38,339)
Value of right-of-use asset as of June 30, 2020
$
149,564
Lease liability
Lease liability recognized as of December 31, 2019
$
181,512
Addition
-
Lease payments
(26,407)
Lease interest
(1,051)
Lease liability recognized as of June 30, 2020
$
154,054
Current portion
$
58,331
Long-term portion
95,723
$
154,054
10. MINERAL PROPERTY INTERESTS
Exploring for minerals involves a high degree of risk and there can be no assurance that current exploration programs will result in profitable operations. Many of the Company's mineral property interests are located outside of Canada and are subject to the risks associated with foreign investment, including increases in taxes and royalties, renegotiations of contracts, currency exchange fluctuations and political uncertainty. Although the Company has taken steps to verify title to the properties on which it is conducting exploration and in which it has an interest, these procedures do not guarantee the Company's title. Property title may be subject to unregistered prior agreements and non-compliance with regulatory requirements. These risks are not unique to foreign jurisdictions and apply equally to the Company's property interests in Canada.
Mexico Portfolio
Ermitaño
In September 2018, the Company transferred the interest in the property to First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic") for US$1,000,000 subject to a 2% net smelter royalty ("NSR"). Ermitaño is located northeast of Hermosillo.
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
10. MINERAL PROPERTY INTERESTS, CONTINUED
Mexico Portfolio, continued
Cumobabi
In September 2018, the Company transferred the interest in the property to First Majestic for US$500,000 subject to a 1.5% NSR. Cumobabi is located northeast of Hermosillo.
Pursuant to the Cumobabi acquisition agreement (as amended) with Kiska Metals Corporation, now Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra"), the Company issued 25,000 (fair valued at $32,250) and 50,000 (fair valued at $18,750) shares on September 17, 2018 and 2019, respectively. In the event the property is put into commercial production (in which case it is acknowledged that the Company will receive an NSR in accordance with the terms of the First Majestic option agreement), Evrim will pay to Centerra one-third of all amounts Evrim receives under the NSR commencing on the date that is two years following the date on which the property commenced commercial production (as defined pursuant to the terms of the agreement governing the NSR).
Cerro Cascaron
In January 2016, the Company acquired the Cerro Cascaron project in Chihuahua, Mexico. The project covers an historic colonial-era mining district that contains numerous gold and gold-silver prospects. The core claims contain a large portion of the Serpiente Dorada zone, which was staked by the Company in late 2015. Three surrounding claims were acquired under two separate agreements with a third party. In July 2016, the two agreements were consolidated. Under the terms of the consolidated agreement, the Company will pay $280,000 over a five-year period to acquire a 100% interest. The agreement is subject to a 2% NSR of which 1% can be purchased for US$2.5 million.
In June 2017, the Company entered into an agreement with Harvest, whereby Harvest can earn up to an 80% interest of the Cerro Cascaron property by incurring $16 million in exploration expenditures, paying $2.1 million in cash, issuing 2 million common shares (one million shares received in 2017) and funding a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant feasibility study over a nine-year period.
In April 2018, the completion date to fulfill the first year's obligation was extended to December 31, 2018, for a fee of $30,000. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the agreement was further amended to extend the first years' obligation and allow both parties to renegotiate the terms up to December 31, 2019. Harvest maintained the property during this period.
The agreement was terminated in March 2020.
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
10. MINERAL PROPERTY INTERESTS, CONTINUED
Mexico Portfolio, continued
Sarape
In August 2017, the Company announced the acquisition of the Sarape gold-silver project in central Sonora, Mexico. Sarape was identified through Evrim's generative programs with reconnaissance exploration completed in early 2017. The project is 100% owned by Evrim with no underlying royalties and is located near excellent infrastructure with roads and power crossing the 5,776-hectare property.
La Lola
In March 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with a group of third parties to purchase
100% in the La Lola property by making a total of US$100,000 cash payments as follows:
US$ 25,000 upon signing of the agreement (paid);
US$ 25,000 first anniversary;
US$ 25,000 second anniversary; and
US$ 25,000 third anniversary.
Subsequent to the period ended June 30, 2020, the Company sold the project to a private Mexican exploration company for a 2% NSR of which, half may be purchased for US$1.75 million.
Suanse Property
In November 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with San Marco Resources Inc. to acquire 100% interest in Suanse project subject to a 1% NSR of which half can be repurchased for $1 million.
To earn a 100% interest, the Company is required to make the following payments:
$25,000 upon closing of the agreement (paid);
$25,000 upon entering into a future option agreement; and
$25,000 upon completion of 1,000 metres of drilling.
The property covers 1,115 hectares of ground north of Evrim's porphyry target on the LIano del Nogal project.
Callinan Royalties Corp. Alliance, now Altius Minerals Corp. ("Altius")
Effective December 18, 2012, the Company signed an agreement with Altius for a four-year, $1.5 million, regional exploration alliance. Projects acquired during the term of the alliance were 100% owned by Evrim and subject to a 1.5% NSR in the case of precious metals and a 1.0% NSR in the case of base metals to Altius. Altius has the right of first offer on the sale of any alliance Project royalties owned by Evrim.
Llano del Nogal and Cuale properties are subject to the regional exploration alliance with Altius.
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
10. MINERAL PROPERTY INTERESTS, CONTINUED
Mexico Portfolio, continued
Canada Portfolio
Ball Creek Property
In June 2015, the Company acquired a 100% interest in the Ball Creek property from Ascent Industries Corp. (formerly Paget Minerals Corp.), subject to a 2% NSR with an option to buy back 1% of the NSR for $1.0 million.
To earn a 100% interest, the Company is required to make the following payments:
$150,000 upon closing of the agreement (paid);
If the Company enters into an option agreement whereby the Company would receive payments related to the property at any time within the four years following the date of the agreement, the Company will be required to pay additional consideration of 40% of payments received during the first year, 30% of payments received during the second year, 20% of payments received during the third year and 10% of payments received during the fourth year; and
Milestone share payments (or cash equivalent at the Company's election) of:
100,000 shares upon entering into a future option agreement (issued);
250,000 shares upon completion of 10,000 metres of drilling;
400,000 shares upon announcement of a measured or indicated mineral resource estimate (NI 43-101 compliant) of at least 500 million tonnes at a grade of at least 0.50% copper equivalent; and
500,000 shares on the completion of a NI 43-101 compliant feasibility study.
The property is located in northwest British Columbia. Both Evrim and Ascent are each entitled to 50% of the existing bond in place, with Evrim's share being $20,000 (December 31, 2019 - $20,000).
Ball Creek Golden Ridge agreement
In July 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with Golden Ridge on the Ball creek project. Golden Ridge can earn an 80% interest in the Ball Creek project by issuing 1,000,000 Golden Ridge shares, making cash or cash equivalent share payments of up to $300,000, additional cash payments of up to $4.25 million, making a production decision supported by an NI 43-101 compliant feasibility study on the Ball Creek property, and providing evidence of project financing that is mutually acceptable to both parties in accordance with the feasibility study. Evrim retains the right to purchase 1% of a pre-existing 2% NSR for $1.0 million.
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
10. MINERAL PROPERTY INTERESTS, CONTINUED
Canada Portfolio, continued
Ball Creek Property, continued
A portion of the first four year's share and cash payments will be subject to the purchase agreement with Ascent. The Company received 1,000,000 Golden Ridge shares of which 400,000 was transferred to Ascent as discussed in item (b) above.
Axe Property
In December 2016, the Company acquired a 100% interest in the Axe property from Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty Leaf") and Bearclaw Capital Corp. ("Bearclaw"), subject to a 1% NSR covering 21 claims with an option to buy back the NSR for $1.5 million, and a 2% NSR on four separate claims with an option to buy back the first 1% NSR for $1 million and the remaining 1% NSR for $2 million.
To earn a 100% interest, the Company is required to make the following payments:
$30,000 ($21,000 to Liberty Leaf and $9,000 to Bearclaw) upon closing of the agreement (paid);
If the Company enters into an option agreement whereby the Company would receive payments related to the property at any time within the four years following the date of the agreement, the Company will be required to pay additional consideration of 40% of payments received during the first year, 30% of payments received during the second year, 20% of payments received during the third year and 10% of payments received during the fourth year; and
Milestone share payments (or cash equivalent at the Company's election) of:
75,000 shares upon entering into a future option agreement (issued);
75,000 shares upon entering into a future agreement to drill 5,000 metres;
200,000 shares upon announcement of a measured or indicated mineral resource estimate (NI 43-101 compliant) of at least 500 million tonnes at a grade of at least 0.40% copper equivalent; and
250,000 shares on the completion of a NI 43-101 compliant feasibility study.
The property is located in south-central British Columbia. As at March 31, 2020, the Company has placed a reclamation bond in the amount of $30,000 (December 31, 2019 - $30,000).
Lemon Lake Property
In October 2018, the Company acquired a 100% interest in the Lemon Lake property from Metalogic Exploration Inc.
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
10. MINERAL PROPERTY INTERESTS, CONTINUED
Canada Portfolio, continued
Lemon Lake Property, continued
To earn a 100% interest, the Company is required to make the following payments:
$15,000 upon closing of the agreement (paid);
milestone share payments (or cash equivalent at the Company's election) of:
$25,000 upon entering into a future option agreement;
$25,000 upon entering into an agreement to drill 10,000 metres;
$150,000 upon announcement of a measured, indicated or inferred mineral resource estimate (compliant with National Instrument 43-101); and
$500,000 upon decision to bring the property into commercial production.
The property is located in south-central British Columbia. The Company has placed a reclamation bond of $75,000 (December 31, 2019 - $75,000) for the property.
Trek 31
In February 2020, the Company announced its ownership of the Trek 31 property in the Nechako Plateau of British Columbia. TREK 31 is located 30 kilometres northeast of New Gold Inc.'s Blackwater gold-silver deposit (year-end 2018 reserves of 8.2 million ounces of gold and 60.8 million ounces of silver). The property was identified by Evrim using data from Geoscience BC's TREK initiative and staked in 2018.
The Company has placed a reclamation bond of $3,000 (December 31, 2019 - $Nil) for the property.
Newmont Alliance
In July 2017, the Company signed a two-year exploration alliance with Newmont Mining Corporation ("Newmont"). The alliance focused on generating greenfield exploration opportunities in terranes favorable for world-class gold orebodies. Evrim and Newmont co-funded the US$1,840,000 exploration program through a respective 30:70 allocation.
At the end of the two-year alliance period, Newmont had the right to designate one or more projects for option by making certain cash payments to Evrim and funding exploration on the project(s) for up to ten years, or until such time as it has defined a NI 43-101 compliant pre- feasibility study on a minimum two-million-ounce gold resource. Newmont would then have increased its ownership in the designated project to 80%.
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
10. MINERAL PROPERTY INTERESTS, CONTINUED
Canada Portfolio, continued
Astro Project
In March 2019, the Company announced the designation of the Astro project for option from the Newmont alliance. The 250-square-kilometre Astro project is located six kilometres north of the Mile 222 airstrip and 195 kilometres northeast of Ross River along the Canol Road in the Northwest Territories, providing seasonal road access to the southern boundary of the property. The Company received the option payment of US$200,000 due upon assignment in April 2019. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company received $1,607,760 for the 2019 exploration program.
The Company has placed a reclamation bond of $40,834 (December 31, 2019 - $40,834) for the property. The option and the alliance agreements were terminated in April 2020. Newmont retained a 2% NSR on all minerals produced in the project subject to a 0.5% buydown for US$ 2 million.
Yamana Alliance
In October 2018, the Company signed a three-year exploration alliance with a subsidiary of Yamana Gold Inc. ("Yamana"). The alliance allows Evrim royalty free access to Yamana's dataset in the western United States for gold and base metal project generation.
During the alliance period, Evrim will compile a fully digital and comprehensive dataset to generate new targets and ideas within the designated area. Should Evrim acquire a project within the designated area, Yamana will have the exclusive right for 60 days to enter into an option agreement to earn a 75% interest on terms as follows:
Within the first two years, Yamana will fund (at least) US$1,000,000 for initial exploration expenditures, including any acquisition or land staking costs;
Solely fund additional exploration expenditures between years 3 and 10, or until such time as Yamana has defined a NI 43-101 compliant pre-feasibility study on a minimum one-million-ounce gold equivalent resource;
Make a cash payment of US$150,000 upon signing the option agreement and additional payments of US$100,000 on the first, second and third anniversaries;
Upon Yamana earning its interest and the formation of a joint venture, Yamana and Evrim will jointly fund programs on a respective 25%/75% basis;
Should Evrim's interest in a project fall below 10%, its interest will convert to a 2.5% NSR of which 1.25% NSR can be purchased by Yamana prior to production for US$5 million; and
Evrim will be operator during the first US$10 million of exploration expenditures. The option period is independent of the alliance period and may extend beyond the three- year term. At the end of the Alliance, both parties will retain a copy of the digital database.
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
10. MINERAL PROPERTY INTERESTS, CONTINUED
Exploration Expenditures
During the period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, the Company incurred the following exploration expenditures that were expensed as incurred:
Period ended June 30,
2020
2019
Camp and support
$
8,518
$
93,094
Aircraft and helicopters
-
74,867
Chemical analysis
7,826
127,293
Data management and maps
22,995
90,211
Drilling and trenching
-
314,379
Community relations
5,582
47,652
Geological services
199,086
850,954
Geophysical surveys
-
186,191
Materials and supplies
1,118
25,376
Project Management
-
99
Recording and filing
8,093
63,810
Travel
6,156
127,152
$
259,376
$
2,001,078
11. ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AND ACCRUED LIABILITIES
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Trade payables
$
31,696
$
130,320
Accrued liabilities
41,754
59,588
$
73,450
$
189,908
The average credit period of purchases is one month. The Company has financial risk management policies in place to ensure that all payables are paid within the agreed-upon credit terms.
12. PROVISION FOR ENVIRONMENTAL REHABILITATION
The Company's exploration activities are subject to various federal, provincial and state laws and regulations governing the protection of the environment. Management's current estimate of reclamation and other future site restoration costs to be incurred for existing mineral property interests has been included in these consolidated financial statements as a provision for environmental rehabilitation. The undiscounted amount of the estimated cash flows required to settle the obligations, which are expected to be paid over the next four years, is $5,306 (December 31, 2019 - $5,306).
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
12. PROVISION FOR ENVIRONMENTAL REHABILITATION, CONTINUED
Balance, December 31, 2018
$
66,525
Revision in estimates
(61,219)
Balance, December 31, 2019
5,306
Revision in estimates
-
Balance, June 30, 2020
$
5,306
13. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
On December 11, 2019, the Company signed a lease for its head office located at 1201 - 510 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, effective March 1, 2020 to February 28, 2025. The Company has made a security deposit equivalent to four months' rent ($19,352).
At June 30, 2020, the Company has future minimum annual lease commitments as follows:
Less than one year
One to five years
Lease payment
$
39,495
$
157,979
Operating costs (estimate)
19,718
90,885
Total
$
59,213
$
248,864
The Company has leased a photocopier for the head office, which has been classified as an operating lease as the lease does not include a purchase clause and the term of the lease is not substantially all of the useful life of the asset. The following are the future minimum annual lease commitments:
Less than one year
One to five years
Photocopier lease payment
$ 2,580
$ 4,515
During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company entered into a rental agreement with an arm's length person, for the administrative offices in Hermosillo, Mexico. The annual rent totals $21,000. This agreement is for a period of three years and expires on December 31, 2020. The Company may terminate the agreement with a penalty equivalent to two months' rent payment.
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
14. ISSUED CAPITAL
Authorized and issued
The Company's authorized share capital is an unlimited number of common shares without par value.
Issuance of common shares
No shares were issued during the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.
Warrant exercise
No warrants were exercised during the six months period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.
Stock options exercise
No options were exercised during the six months period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.
Incentive stock options
The Company has a rolling stock option plan (the "Plan") that allows for the reservation of common shares issuable under the Plan to a maximum of 10% of the number of issued and outstanding common shares at any given time. The Plan allows the board of directors to grant stock options of the Company to encourage equity participation among senior officers, employees, consultants and directors through the acquisition of common shares of the Company.
The Company did not issue any stock options during the six months ended June 30, 2020. In February 2019, the board of directors approved a grant of 200,000 stock options at a price of $0.32 per share for a period of five years. The options vest over a four-year period.
Changes in share purchase options during the period.
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Weighted
Weighted
Number
average
Number of
average
of shares
exercise price
shares
exercise price
Outstanding at beginning of the period
4,815,000
$
0.27
5,715,000
$
0.25
Granted
-
$
-
200,000
$
0.32
Forfeited/Expired
(450,000)
$
0.25
-
$
-
Outstanding at end of the period
4,365,000
$
0.27
5,915,000
$
0.25
Options exercisable at end of the period
2,715,000
$
0.26
2,690,000
$
0.25
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
14. ISSUED CAPITAL, CONTINUED
The following share purchase options were outstanding at June 30, 2020.
Expiry date
Options
Options exercisable
Exercise
Weighted
outstanding
(number of shares)
price
average
(number of shares)
remaining life
May 13, 2020*
100,000
100,000
$ 0.18
-
November 9, 2022
3,065,000
2,265,000
$ 0.25
2.36
February 13, 2024
200,000
100,000
$ 0.32
3.62
July 4, 2024
1,000,000
250,000
$ 0.32
4.01
4,365,000
2,715,000
$ 0.27
2.74
*unexercised due to blackout in place
The Company determines the fair value of the options using the Black-Scholes option pricing model and used the following weighted average assumptions: volatility of 104.5%, risk-free interest rate of 1.68%, an expected life of 5 years and a dividend yield of 0%. Volatility was estimated using historical prices of the Company's shares.
The total share-based compensation expense charged against operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $75,024 (June 30, 2019 - $115,643).
Share-based compensation related to expired options of $121,023 derecognized during the six months ended June 30, 2020, by setting of against retained earnings.
Warrants
The Company did not issue any warrants during the period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.
Share purchase warrants outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 2019 are as follows:
Balance
Expired during the
Balance
Exercise price
Expiry date
December 31, 2019
period
June 30, 2020
$0.50
May 19, 2020
6,333,629
(6,333,629)
-
Weighted average exercise price
$0.50
-
Weighted average remaining life
0.38
-
Balance
Expired during the
Balance
Exercise price
Expiry date
December 31, 2018
period
June 30, 2019
$0.50
May 19, 2020
6,333,629
-
6,333,629
Weighted average exercise price
$ 0.50
$ 0.50
Weighted average remaining life
1.38
0.89
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
15. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Transactions between the Company and related parties are disclosed below.
Due to related parties
Included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at June 30, 2020 was $Nil (December 31, 2019 - $8,170) owing to a company with a director in common.
Transactions involving related parties
During the period ended June 30, 2020, the Company paid $5,332 (June 30, 2019 - $36,673) for community engagement services to a company with a director in common.
Compensation of key management personnel
The remuneration paid to directors and other key management personnel during the period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were as follows:
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Salaries of senior executives(i)
$
144,000
$
195,000
$
304,000
$
395,000
Short term employee benefits(ii)
6,564
8,100
13,128
16,200
Non-executive directors' fees
34,000
42,500
76,500
72,500
Stock base compensation
33,970
34,615
68,890
84,342
$
218,534
$
280,215
$
462,518
$
568,042
Senior executives include the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Vice President Exploration.
Key management personnel were not paid post-employment benefits or other long-term benefits during the six months period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
16. SEGMENTED INFORMATION
During the period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, the Company operated in one industry segment: mineral exploration; within three geographic segments: Canada, United States and Mexico. The Company's non-current assets by geographic areas for the period ended June 30,
2020 and 2019 are as follows:
June 30, 2020
Canada
United States
Mexico
Total
Non-current assets
Prepaid rent and
$
18,359
$
-
$
-
$
18,359
deposits
Equipment
235,548
-
16,809
252,357
Reclamation bond
168,834
-
-
168,834
$
422,741
$
-
$
16,809
$
439,550
December 31, 2019
Canada
United States
Mexico
Total
Non-current assets
Prepaid rent and
deposits
$
30,560
$
-
$
-
$
30,560
Equipment
218,960
-
18,881
237,841
Reclamation bond
173,334
-
-
173,334
$
422,854
$
-
$
18,881
$
441,735
The Company's mineral property revenues by geographic areas for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 are as follows:
June 30, 2020
Canada
Mexico
Total
Revenues
$
-
$
-
$
-
Property option proceeds
Project management fees
2,972
-
2,972
$
2,972
$
-
$
2,972
June 30, 2019
Canada
Mexico
Total
Revenues
Property option proceeds
$
267,403
$
-
$
267,403
Project management fees
42,835
62,313
105,148
$
310,238
$ 62,313
$
372,551
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
17. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT
Fair value of financial instruments
The fair values of cash and cash equivalents, short term investments, amounts receivable, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, and joint venture partner deposits approximate their carrying values due to the short-term to maturity of these financial instruments. The carrying value of marketable securities is based on quoted market prices, a Level 1 measurement according to the fair value hierarchy.
Categories of financial instruments
Financial assets
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
FVTPL
$
2,206,634
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,546,972
Short term investments
6,058,805
6,058,805
Marketable securities
35,000
43,000
Loans and receivables
22,834
Amounts receivable
43,395
$
8,323,273
$
9,692,172
Financial liabilities
Other financial liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued
$
73,450
liabilities
$
189,908
Joint venture partner deposit
-
91,358
$
73,450
$
281,266
The Company's financial instruments are exposed to certain financial risks, which include foreign currency risk, interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk and other price risk. The Company's risk management program focuses on the unpredictability of financial markets and seeks to minimize potential adverse effects on the Company's financial performance. The Company's exposure to these risks and its methods of managing the risks remain consistent.
Foreign currency risk
The Company incurs certain expenses in currencies other than the Canadian dollar. The Company is subject to foreign currency risk as a result of fluctuations in exchange rates. The Company manages this risk by maintaining bank accounts in US dollars and Mexican pesos ("MXN") to pay these foreign currency expenses as they arise. Receipts in foreign currencies are maintained in those currencies. The Company does not undertake currency hedging activities. The Company also does not attempt to hedge the net investment and equity of integrated foreign operations.
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
17. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT, CONTINUED
Foreign currency risk, continued
The carrying amount of the Company's foreign currency denominated monetary assets are as follows:
June 30,
June 30,
December
December 31,
2020
2020
31, 2019
2019
(US*)
(MXN*)
(US*)
(MXN*)
Cash
$
197,600
$
24,785
$
387,784
$
17,180
Amounts receivable
-
-
-
-
Accounts payable and
(153)
(40)
accrued liabilities
(9,309)
(5,520)
Joint venture partner deposits
-
-
(252,085)
-
Net assets denominated in
$
197,447
$
24,745
foreign currencies
$
126,390
$
11,660
*Figures in this table are Canadian dollars, converted from the foreign currency, at the closing exchange rate for that date.
The Company uses a sensitivity analysis to measure the effect on total assets of reasonably foreseen changes in foreign exchange rates. The analysis is used to determine if these risks are material to the financial position of the Company. On the basis of current market conditions, the Company has determined that a 10% change in foreign exchange rates would affect the fair value of total assets by 0.26% (2018 - 1.59%).
The sensitivity of the Company's loss and comprehensive loss due to changes in the exchange rate between the Mexican peso and the Canadian dollar, and between the US dollar and the Canadian dollar are approximated in the tables below. The change, due to the effect of the exchange rate on financial instruments, is reported in the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss as foreign exchange gains (losses).
Period ended June 30,
2020
2019
10% Increase in
10% Increase in
10% Increase in
10% Increase in
MXN : CAD rate
USD : CAD rate
MXN : CAD rate
USD : CAD rate
Change in net loss and
$ 37,200
$ 4,999
comprehensive loss
$ 5,832
$ Nil
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
17. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT, CONTINUED
Interest rate risk
The Company's cash and cash equivalents consist of cash held in bank accounts and GICs that earn interest at a fixed interest rate. Future cash flows from interest income on cash and cash equivalents will be affected by declining cash balances. The Company manages interest rate risk by investing in short-term fixed interest financial instruments with varying maturity periods when feasible to provide access to funds as required. A 25- basis point change in interest rate would have an immaterial impact on comprehensive income based on the cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period. Actual financial results for the coming year will vary since the balances of financial assets are expected to decline as funds are used for Company expenses.
Credit risk
Credit risk is the risk of an unexpected loss if an exploration partner, counterparty or third party to a financial instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations. To reduce credit risk, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments are on deposit at major financial institutions. The Company is not aware of any counterparty risk that could have an impact on the fair value of such investments. The carrying value of the financial assets represents the maximum credit exposure.
The Company minimizes credit risk by reviewing the credit risk of the counterparties to its arrangements on a periodic basis. The Company's concentration of credit risk and maximum exposure thereto is as follows:
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Short-term money market instruments
$
7,874,405
$
8,808,805
Cash bank accounts
391,034
796,972
Amounts receivable
22,834
43,395
Total
$
8,288,273
$
9,649,172
At June 30, 2020, the Company's short-term money market instruments were invested in GICs earning annual interest rates of 0.95% to 1.60%.
Liquidity risk
Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due. The Company has a planning and budgeting process in place to help determine the funds required to support the Company's normal operating requirements on an ongoing basis, including exploration plans. The Company attempts to ensure that there are sufficient funds to meet its short-term business requirements, taking into account its anticipated cash flows from operations, holdings of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments.
28
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
17. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT, CONTINUED
Liquidity risk, continued
The Company's policy is to invest its excess cash in highly liquid, fully guaranteed, bank- sponsored instruments. The Company staggers the maturity dates of its investments over different time periods when feasible to maximize interest earned. The Company has invested part of the excess cash flow through a financial institution.
The following table summarizes the Company's significant liabilities and corresponding maturities.
Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities
Due Date
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
0 - 90 days
$
54,077
$
130,320
90 - 365 days
19,373
59,588
365 + days
-
-
Total
$
73,450
$
189,908
Other price risks
Other price risks are the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate due to changes in market prices, other than those arising from interest rate risk and foreign currency risk.
Effect of COVID-19
COVID-19 (the coronavirus) has threatened a slowdown in the global economy as well as caused volatility in the global financial markets. While the full impact of COVID-19 on the global economy is uncertain, the rapid spread of COVID-19 may have an adverse effect on the Company's financial position. The extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Company's business will depend on future developments such as the geographic spread of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, travel restrictions, physical distancing, business closures or business disruptions, and the effectiveness of actions taken in Canada and other countries to contain and treat the disease. Although it is not possible to reliably estimate the length or severity of these developments and their financial impact as of the date of approval of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, continuation of the prevailing conditions could have a significant adverse impact on the Company's financial position and results of operations for future periods.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30, 2020
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020
Introduction
This Management Discussion and Analysis - Quarterly Highlights ("MD&A - Quarterly Highlights") of the financial position and results of Evrim Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Evrim") should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. The MD&A - Quarterly Highlights was prepared to conform to National Instrument 51-102F1 and was approved by the Board of Directors prior to its release. Readers are cautioned that the MD&A - Quarterly Highlights contains forward-looking statements and that actual events may vary from management's expectations. Readers are encouraged to read the Forward-Looking Statement disclaimer included with this MD&A - Quarterly Highlights.
The audited consolidated financial statements, unaudited condensed interim consolidation financial statements and MD&A - Quarterly Highlights are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The statements and any summary of results presented in the MD&A - Quarterly Highlights were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Please consult the audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the unaudited condensed interim consolidation financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 for more complete financial information.
All of the Company's public disclosure filings, including its most recent management information circular, material change reports, press releases and other information, may be accessed via www.sedar.comand readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.
About Evrim
Evrim is a mineral exploration company with a diverse portfolio of quality copper, gold and silver exploration projects in Mexico and western Canada. The Company also owns a geological database covering parts of Mexico, central Asia, South Pacific, western Canada and western United States. Evrim's business plan is to generate and acquire exploration projects that it will advance through option and joint venture agreements with industry partners to create shareholder value. The projects generated and acquired to date form a solid foundation for Evrim's execution of its business model, which will be further enhanced by a pipeline of new projects being developed internally.
The Company was incorporated on May 11, 2005, as a capital pool company for the purposes of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") and is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario. The shares of the Company commenced trading on the Exchange under the symbol "EVM" on January 25, 2011.
Date
This MD&A - Quarterly Highlights has been prepared based on information available to the Company as of July 30, 2020.
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020
Operational Highlights
Plan of Arrangement
On June 9, 2020, Evrim entered into a friendly merger of equals transaction (the "Transaction") with Renaissance Gold Inc. ("Renaissance"), a company listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol REN. The Transaction will be completed through a Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporation Act (British Columbia) whereby Evrim will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Renaissance at an exchange rate of 1.2448 Evrim shares for each Renaissance share. The Transaction is expected to be completed by the end of August, subject to shareholder and court approvals.
At the time of the announcement, the total consideration for acquiring a 100% interest in Renaissance is estimated at $32,894,339. The Company has applied the principles of IFRS 6 in the accounting for the acquisition. The identifiable assets and liabilities of Renaissance as of March 31, 2020 is as follows:
Assets Acquired
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,413,405
Exploration and evaluation assets
1,592,699
Marketable securities
9,382
Amounts receivable
35,841
Amounts due from funding partners
29,712
Prepaid expenses and deposits
42,376
Equipment
46,157
Reclamation bond
21,611
Right-of-use assets
248,529
Liabilities assumed
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(50,389)
Current operating lease liabilities
(26,978)
Joint venture partner deposits
(73,671)
Long term operating lease liabilities
(224,163)
$ 4,064,511
Consideration
Evrim shares (85,295,817)
$ 29,691,474
Evrim options (8,022,736)
309,276
Evrim warrants (23,283,420)
2,091,850
Evrim finders' warrants (18,672)
1,739
Transaction cost
800,000
Total consideration
$ 32,894,339
Cost of acquisition
$ 28,829,828
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020
Option Agreements, Acquisitions and Exploration
The Company has no substantial revenue and supports its operations through the sale of equity or assets such as mineral property interests. The value of a mineral property is dependent upon the existence or potential existence of economically recoverable mineral reserves.
La Lola and Cumaro
In July 2020, the Company announced the sale of its La Lola and Cumaro projects to private Mexican exploration company, for a respective 2% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") and a 1% NSR. Half of the La Lola NSR may be purchased for US$1.75 million, and half of the Cumaro NSR may be purchased for US$1.0 million. Evrim also obtained a future right of a 0.5% NSR on 7,053 hectares of prospective ground known as the Picacho claims, should the claims be acquired by the private Mexican exploration company. The sale of La Lola and Cumaro are considered non- core asset transactions.
Trek 31
In February 2020, the Company announced its ownership of the Trek 31 property in the Nechako Plateau of British Columbia. TREK 31 is located 30 kilometres northeast of New Gold Inc.'s Blackwater gold-silver deposit (year-end 2018 reserves of 8.2 million ounces of gold and 60.8 million ounces of silver). The property was identified by Evrim using data from Geoscience BC's TREK initiative and staked in 2018.
TREK 31 covers one of the largest and strongest geochemical anomalies identified in Geoscience BC's TREK initiative. The TREK initiative covered the eastern half of the Nechako Plateau with a high-resolution aeromagnetic survey, detailed surficial mapping and an extensive till sampling program. Exploration by Evrim outlined a 2.3 kilometre by 900 metre gold-in-till anomaly situated down ice of a major structural break between rocks of the Stikine Terrane and magnetic rocks interpreted to be volcanic and intrusive rocks of Eocene age. TREK 31 exhibits potential for a Blackwater-like exploration target and will be advanced with additional till sampling and an IP survey later this year. The Company is seeking a partner to advance TREK-31 and explore other areas of pronounced till anomalism within the Nechako Plateau.
Astro
In March 2019, the Company announced the designation of the Astro project for option from the exploration alliance with Newmont Mining Corporation ("Newmont'). Under the terms of the option agreement, Newmont could earn up to an 80% interest by making staged cash payments totaling US$600,000 and solely funding exploration until it has defined a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant pre-feasibility study on a minimum two-million-ounce gold resource within a ten-year period.
In April 2020, Newmont informed Evrim that it was terminating the Astro agreement and the exploration alliance. Evrim is reviewing the untested targets at Astro and the extensive regional geochemical data set with interested parties. Newmont retained a 2% NSR on all minerals produced in the project subject to a 0.5% buydown for US$ 2 million.
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020
Operational Highlights, continued
Option Agreements, Acquisitions and Exploration, continued
Ball Creek
In July 2019, the Company announced a joint venture with Golden Ridge Resources ("Golden Ridge"). Golden Ridge can earn an 80% interest in the Ball Creek project by issuing one million shares, making annual cash or cash-equivalent share payments totaling up to $4.55 million, making a production decision supported by an NI 43-101 compliant feasibility study and providing evidence of project financing that is mutually acceptable to both parties. A portion of the first four years' share and cash payments will be subject to the purchase agreement with Paget Minerals Corp. which is now owned by Ascent Industries Corp. Evrim retains the right to purchase 1% of a pre-existing 2% NSR for $1.0 million.
In January 2020, Golden Ridge released results from 4,500 soil samples and 59 rock samples collected in 2019. The sampling program identified several new exploration targets in the Hickman area of Ball Creek and expanded on previous exploration at the More and ME prospects. Sampling highlights include:
a 500 metre by 1,500 metre area of anomalous copper-gold samples over the Hickman batholith (the "Hickman" target), a large granodioritic to monzonitic intrusive complex related to the nearby Schaft Creek porphyry copper deposit;
northern and southern extensions to historic copper-gold soil anomalies over the More target area, which now extends for some seven kilometres along a north-northeast-striking corridor of syenite dikes, sills and plugs; and
a 500 metre by 1,500 metre copper-molybdenum-gold-silver anomaly at the ME prospect located 2.5 kilometres south of the Main Zone porphyry.
Golden Ridge plans to follow up the results in these areas with additional sampling, mapping and geophysical surveys to define drill targets.
Ermitaño
In February 2020, First Majestic announced results of 33,767 metres of drilling completed in 103 holes at Ermitaño in 2019. Drilling highlights included:
10.8 metres grading 12.84 g/t gold and 46 g/t silver in hole EW-19-67;
6.4 metres grading 9.46 g/t gold and 383 g/t silver in EW-19-74;
2.4 metres grading 31.63 g/t gold and 459 g/t silver in EW-19-85;
13.0 metres grading 11.61 g/t gold and 45 g/t silver in EW-19-91;
7.7 metres grading 16.37 g/t gold and 111 g/t silver in EW-19-103;
4.5 metres grading 17.98 g/t gold and 79 g/t silver in EW019-111; and
9.1 metres grading 14.22 g/t gold and 130 g/t silver in EW-19-113.
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020
Operational Highlights, continued
Option Agreements, Acquisitions and Exploration, continued
Ermitaño (continued)
First Majestic reported that it was working on several engineering studies, including geotechnical and geohydrological investigations, detailed metallurgical testing and a series of trade-off analyses to define the materials handling infrastructure for a prefeasibility study scheduled to be released in late 2020. First Majestic also expects to complete 3,800 metres of underground development, including a ramp and five production levels in 2020. An additional 15,000 metres of drilling in 50 holes is planned to infill the resource and potentially increase the resource in the eastern Ermitaño vein area, the Aitana vein, and several nearby newly identified targets.
In March 2020, First Majestic provided an update to its reserves and resources effective December 31, 2019. The updated resource estimate for Ermitaño included:
an indicated resource totaling 2,107,000 tonnes at 4.59 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver for 311,000 ounces of contained gold and 4.73 million ounces of contained silver; and
an inferred resource of 3,733,000 tonnes averaging 3.08 g/t gold and 58 g/t silver for 370,000 ounces of contained gold and 6.98 million ounces of contained silver.
First Majestic also announced plans to invest US$29.1 million at Ermitaño in 2020 for mine development, mine equipment and materials-handling.
In July 2020, First Majestic announced that the development and construction activity resumed at Ermitaño in June and that the underground development had intersected the Ermitaño vein. The Ermitaño pre-feasibility study is now expected to be completed in the first half of 2021, and initial production from Ermitaño has been extended to mid-2021.
Evrim holds a 2% NSR on the Ermitaño property.
Sarape
In June 2018, the Company announced a definitive agreement with a subsidiary of Coeur Mining Inc. ("Coeur") on the Sarape project in Sonora, Mexico. Coeur could acquire an 80% interest in Sarape by spending US$16.5 million on exploration, making staged cash payments of US$2.55 million and completing an NI 43-101 compliant feasibility study on a minimum measured and indicated resource estimate of one million ounces of gold equivalent within a ten-year period. The initial cash payment due upon signing of the agreement of US$100,000 was received in September 2018. In July 2019, the Company announced that Coeur had terminated the agreement.
6
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020
Operational Highlights, continued
Option Agreements, Acquisitions and Exploration, continued
Sarape (continued)
The Sarape project consists of 5,349 hectares of mineral tenure over the six-kilometre-long Sarape vein and the 2.6-kilometre long Chiltepin vein. Evrim, operating on behalf of Couer, contracted a helicopter borne magnetic and radiometric geophysical survey over the property in 2018 and completed detailed geologic mapping and rock sampling over the vein targets. Early in 2019, Evrim and Couer initiated a diamond drilling program designed to test the Sarape and Chiltepin veins below areas of anomalous rock-chip samples and high-level epithermal vein textures. Drilling confirmed that the Sarape vein has a complex, multi-episodic emplacement history with two phases of quartz (white and yellow/green) and two phases of carbonate veining. Drill intercepts of up to 1 g/t gold and 30 g/t silver are associated with both quartz phases and best developed between 100 metres and 350 metres below surface where the Sarape vein dilates into a wide fissure vein up to 20 metres wide before narrowing at depth.
The Company plans to refine targets along the balance of the six-kilometre-long Sarape vein and 2.6 kilometre-long Chiltepin vein and seek a partner to undertake additional drilling.
Cerro Cascaron
In January 2016, the Company acquired the Cerro Cascaron project in Chihuahua, Mexico. The project covers 6,842 hectares in a historic Colonial-era mining district hosting numerous gold and gold-silver prospects. The core claims were staked by the Company in late 2016. Three surrounding claims were subsequently acquired under two separate agreements and were consolidated in July 2016. Under the terms of the consolidated agreement, the Company will pay $280,000 over a five-year period to acquire a 100% interest. The agreement is subject to a 2% NSR of which 1% can be purchased for US$2.5 million.
In June 2017, the Company signed an option agreement with Harvest Gold Corporation ("Harvest"), whereby Harvest could earn 80% of interest in Cerro Cascaron. During 2018 and 2019 the agreement was amended for a fee of $ 30,000 to extend the first-year commitment and to maintain the project in good standing up to December 31, 2019.
In 2018 and 2019, the Company completed a 10-hole,2,255-metre drill program at Cerro Cascaron designed to test the Cascarita, Serpiente Dorada and San Pedro areas. Three holes at Cascarita failed to return any significant results. Drilling at Serpiente Dorada tested a structure at approximately 200 metres below surface and intersected broad zones of quartz veining and silicification at a contact between andesitic and rhyolitic volcanic rocks. Drill hole SPT18-01 returned 1.0 metre grading 20.1 g/t gold and 22.5 g/t silver from 225.5 metres downhole. Drilling at San Pedro intersected a banded quartz vein and quartz breccia hosted in rhyolitic tuff and andesite. Drill hole SPED19-02 intersected 0.35 metres grading 5.39 g/t gold and a separate 4.8 metre interval grading 1.02 g/t gold.
In March 2020, Evrim announced the termination of the option agreement with Harvest Gold and stated that it was seeking a partner to advance exploration, including the follow-up of open-ended drill results at Serpiente Dorada and San Pedro, and the testing of other gold-silver-bearing zones in the Lower Volcanic Section.
7
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020
Technical Disclosure
All technical disclosure covering the Company's mineral properties was prepared under the supervision of Dave Groves, Vice President, Exploration for Evrim. Mr. Groves is a Certified Professional Geologist (#11456) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a Qualified Person under the definition of NI 43-101.
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020
Operational Highlights, continued
Property Acquisitions and Exploration, continued
The following table indicates the exploration undertaken on the Company's properties during the period ended June 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2019. Results for minor properties which are not subject to option or alliance agreements have been aggregated to permit presentation of the results for the comparable period in the previous fiscal year.
Alliance
Astro
Cerro Cascaron
Cuale
Llano del Nogal
Sarape
Newmont
Yamana
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Acquisition costs
$
-
$
-
$
1,442
$
-
$
555
$
19,969
$
537
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$ 10,140
$
-
$
-
Exploration costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Aircraft and helicopter
-
-
65,305
-
-
-
-
Camp and support
-
1,145
-
20,578
-
24,547
1,552
-
36
24,432
-
5,915
48
596
Chemical analysis
159
5,138
533
52,998
2,367
48,888
1,384
-
1,224
2,886
-
2,504
-
-
Community relations
250
6,030
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
34,889
-
-
Data management and maps
1,155
3,443
46
10,746
-
5,745
969
71
338
13,129
283
1,026
330
29,734
Drilling and trenching
-
11,600
-
178,358
-
124,421
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Geological and engineering
3,745
281,666
1,776
86,561
977
112,862
8,395
1,710
3,531
133,223
-
78,918
231
15,977
Geophysical Surveys
-
147,421
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
17,096
-
-
-
-
Project management
-
99
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Materials and supplies
-
7,743
-
4,426
-
3,455
526
-
63
8,925
-
-
-
74
Recording and filing
-
-
-
10,919
-
7,544
-
28,105
-
-
-
-
-
-
Travel
-
262
-
49,910
-
29,381
250
76
65
24,091
-
10,483
-
2,274
5,309
464,547
2,355
414,496
3,344
422,148
13,076
29,962
5,257
223,782
283
133,735
609
48,655
Exploration reimbursements
(29,717)
(457,052)
-
(449,796)
-
-
-
-
-
(325,192)
(1,833)
(99,952)
-
-
Acquisition & exploration costs net of,
(24,408)
7,495
2,355
(35,300)
3,344
422,148
13,076
29,962
5,257
(101,410)
(1,550)
33,783
609
48,655
reimbursements
(24,408)
7,495
3,797
(35,300)
3,899
442,117
13,613
29,962
5,257
(101,410)
(1,550)
43,923
609
48,655
Government grant
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Option proceeds
-
(267,403)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net expenditures (recoveries), for the period
(24,408)
(259,908)
3,797
(35,300)
3,899
442,117
13,613
29,962
5,257
(101,410)
(1,550)
43,923
609
48,655
Projects continued next page
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020
Operational Highlights, continued
Property acquisitions and Exploration, continued
Ball Creek
La Lola
Lemon Lake
Trek 31
Generative
Other
Total
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Acquisition costs
$
-
$
-
$
1,445
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
14,679
$
-
$
-
$ 20,500
$
46,093
$
24,479
$ 90,881
Exploration costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Aircraft and helicopter
9,562
-
-
-
-
-
74,867
Camp and support
-
2,250
89
-
-
-
-
-
2,035
10,174
4,759
3,457
8,519
93,094
Chemical analysis
-
2,919
-
-
-
311
(3,653)
-
-
6,169
5,812
5,480
7,826
127,293
Community relations
-
1,613
-
-
-
4,508
3,409
-
-
-
1,923
612
5,582
47,652
Data management and maps
7,716
4,025
-
-
-
588
2,574
2,012
7,652
16,252
1,933
3,440
22,996
90,211
Drilling and trenching
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
314,379
Geological and engineering
3,566
2,623
224
-
293
6,314
21,722
8,260
95,206
98,599
59,420
24,241
199,086
850,954
Geophysical Surveys
-
21,674
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
186,191
Project management
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
99
Materials and supplies
-
-
-
-
-
20
130
-
196
713
203
20
1,118
25,376
Recording and filing
2,575
-
5,518
-
-
-
-
-
-
14,378
-
2,864
8,093
63,810
Travel
-
-
-
-
-
433
-
-
2,761
9,575
3,080
667
6,156
127,152
13,857
44,666
5,831
-
293
12,174
24,182
10,272
107,850
155,860
77,130
40,781
259,376
2,001,078
Exploration reimbursements
-
(11,623)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(34,676)
(31,550)
(1,378,291)
Acquisition & exploration costs net of,
13,857
33,043
5,831
-
293
12,174
24,182
10,272
107,850
155,860
77,130
6,105
227,826
622,787
reimbursements
13,857
33,043
7,276
-
293
12,174
24,182
24,951
107,850
155,860
97,630
52,198
252,305
713,668
Government grant and tax recovery
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,044)
(24,000)
-
-
(4,044)
(24,000)
Option proceeds
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(267,403)
Net expenditures (recoveries), for the period
13,857
33,043
7,276
-
293
12,174
24,182
24,951
103,806
131,860
97,630
52,198
248,261
422,265
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020
Trends
Seasonality and market fluctuations may impact Company's expenditures. Exploration activities are carried out in Mexico, United States and Canada and consist of expenses incurred on mineral property operations, administration, and business development.
The level of spending is largely determined by the Company's ability to secure financing through the sale of equity, the sale of assets and joint venture or alliance agreements with industry partners.
Financial Condition - Six months ended June 30, 2020
For the six months ended June 30, 2020 ("2020"), Evrim incurred a net loss of $1,265,963 ($0.01 per share) compared to a net loss of $1,380,015 ($0.01 per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 ("2019"). The net loss in 2020 decreased due to a decrease in operational activities as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.
Excluding the non-cash items, the net loss for 2020 is $1,130,410 (2019: $1,164,194). Non-cash items include share-based compensation, loss on available for sale investment and depreciation.
The Company reported a $245,289 loss from its mineral property operations in 2020 compared to $317,117 in 2019. Exploration and acquisition expenditures were $283,855 in 2020, compared to $2,091,959 in 2019. The Company received $31,550 in exploration reimbursements in 2020, compared to $1,378,291 in 2019. Option proceeds and management fee revenue of $2,972 was earned during 2020 (2019: $372,551). Reduction in joint venture related exploration activities reduced the exploration spending during 2020. The Company received a $4,044 (2019: $24,000) government grant for exploration work carried out in the Northwest Territories.
The largest component of administrative expenditures is salaries and support services (2020: $531,001; 2019: $594,424) for the permanent staff of the Company. The decrease in 2020 is due to a voluntary pay reduction and reduced number of staff. Accounting and legal fees (2020: $71,042; 2019: $89,515) decreased in 2020 due to a decrease in legal services. The general administrative cost (2020: $119,903; 2019: $82,403) increased in 2020 due to timing difference of payment of insurance premiums in 2020 and relocation of the head office. Marketing expenses (2020: $36,106; 2019: $26,324) increased in 2020 due to increase in new marketing initiatives to reach out to different investor segments. Travel expenses (2020: $18,623; 2019: $72,084) decreased during 2020 due to less travel for institutional meetings and corporate operations as a result of COVID-19 related restrictions. Investor services (2020: $38,191; 2019: $31,847) include the costs of maintaining a listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") status in the United States, as well as transfer agent fees. The Company experienced a foreign exchange loss of $61,508 in 2020 compared to a gain of $55,759 in 2019.
Cash Flow and Liquidity
The Company's cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2020 were $2,206,634 ($3,546,972 at December 31, 2019). The short-term investments at June 30, 2020 were $6,058,805 ($6,058,805 December 31, 2019).
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020
Cash Flow and Liquidity, continued
The Company had working capital of $8,448,643 at June 30, 2020, compared to working capital of $9,664,855 at December 31, 2019. The decrease in working in capital is attributable to the exploration work carried out by the Company and the general operating costs incurred during the period.
During the period, $1,247,850 was used in operating activities compared to $1,989,702 in 2019. The variance is due to a reduction of exploration activities related to joint ventures.
The Company's financial instruments are cashable at any time without restriction except for the short-term investments of which $4,000,000 is cashable in December 2020 and $1,000,000 is cashable in September 2020.
The Company has no long-term debt.
As the Company has limited revenues, its ability to fund operations is dependent upon its ability to secure financing through the sale of equity or assets. The value of any mineral property is dependent upon the existence of economically recoverable mineral reserves, or the possibility of discovering such reserves, or proceeds from the disposition of such properties.
Contractual Obligations and Contingencies
The Company has leased premises for its head office at 1201-510 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, effective March 1, 2020 to February 28, 2025. Commitments outstanding for the 2020 fiscal year total $30,480 for lease and operating costs, and the estimates from 2021 to 2025 total $277,597.
The Company has entered into a rental agreement for its administrative offices in Hermosillo, Mexico. The annual rent totals $21,000. The agreement is for a period of three years and expires on December 31, 2020. The Company may terminate the agreement with a penalty equivalent to two months' rent payment.
The Company has leased a photocopier for the head office with commitment outstanding of $1,290 for the fiscal year 2020, and the estimates for 2021 to 2023 total $5,805.
Capital Resources
The Company had 85,295,817 issued and outstanding common shares as of June 30, 2020.
During the period, $450,000 worth of stock options expired.
On May 19, 2020, 6.3 million warrants with an exercise price of $0.50 expired.
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020
Transactions with Related Parties
Other than the related party transactions discussed below, there are no current transactions with related parties.
a) Transactions with related parties
During the period ended June 30, 2020, the Company paid $5,332 (June 30, 2019 - $36,673) for community engagement services to a company with a director in common.
b) Due to a related party
At June 30, 2020, there were no balances owning to related parties (December 31, 2019
$8,170).
Compensation of key management personnel
IFRS requires that compensation of key management personnel be included as a transaction with related parties. In Note 14 (c) of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, a table is included which details compensation paid to the senior officers of the Company (Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Vice President Exploration) and non-executive directors. The salaries and benefits decreased for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to June 30, 2019. The decrease is due to a voluntary pay reduction and decrease in the number of executives.
Other Requirements
Risks Factors and Uncertainties
The Company is subject to many risks that may affect future operations over which the Company has little or no control. These risks include, but are not limited to, intense competition in the resource industry, market conditions and the Company's ability to access new sources of capital, mineral property title, results from property exploration and development activities, and currency fluctuations. The Company has a history of recurring losses and there is no expectation that this situation will change in the foreseeable future.
Effect of COVID-19
COVID-19 (the coronavirus) has threatened a slowdown in the global economy as well as caused volatility in the global financial markets. While the full impact of COVID-19 on the global economy is uncertain, the rapid spread of COVID-19 may have an adverse effect on the Company's financial position. The extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Company's business will depend on future developments such as the geographic spread of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, travel restrictions, physical distancing, business closures or business disruptions, and the effectiveness of actions taken in Canada and other countries to contain and treat the disease. Although it is not possible to reliably estimate the length or severity of these developments and their financial impact as of the date of approval of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, continuation of the prevailing conditions could have a significant adverse impact on the Company's financial position and results of operations for future periods.
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020
Risks Factors and Uncertainties, continued
Please refer to the section 1.15 Other Requirements, "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the annual MD&A of the Company dated April 23, 2020, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Additional Disclosure for Venture Issuers without Significant Revenue
The significant components of general and administrative expenditures are presented in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Significant components of mineral property expenditures are included in operational highlights under property acquisition and exploration.
Outstanding Share Data
As of the date hereof, the Company had 85,295,817 issued and outstanding common shares. In addition, the Company has 4,365,000 options outstanding that expire through July 24, 2024. Details of the issued share capital are included in Note 13 of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.
Other Information
All technical reports on material properties, press releases and material change reports are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of the Company's business, its operations, its financial performance and condition, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to vary from forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to access capital, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and reliance on key personnel, as described in more detail in this document under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties". Statements relating to estimates of reserves and resources are also forward- looking statements as they involve risks and assumptions (including, but not limited to, assumptions with respect to future commodity prices and production economics) that the reserves and resources described exist in the quantities and grades estimated and are capable of being economically extracted. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon.
Evrim Resources Corp. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 21:00:13 UTC