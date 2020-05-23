Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  EVS Broadcast Equipment    EVS   BE0003820371

EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT

(EVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EVS Broadcast Equipment: EVS INVITES ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO THE POSTPONED EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON JUNE 8, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/23/2020 | 04:45am EDT

  
Publication on Mai 23, 2020, after market closing
Regulated information
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS INVITES ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO THE POSTPONED EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON JUNE 8, 2020

As the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company which has been convened on Tuesday May 19, 2020, at 12:00 am did not meet the required quorum, the Board of Directors calls the shareholders to the postponed Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders on Monday June 8, 2020.

The agenda is identical to that of the first Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of May 19, 2020: The Board of Directors will propose to shareholders to approve the issuance of subscription rights (warrants).

All documents relating to Extraordinary General Meetings of June 8, 2020 are available on the website of EVS Broadcast Equipment at https://evs.com/en/corporate/corporate-governance/general-meetings.

For more information, please contact:

 

Yvan ABSIL, Senior Vice President, CFO
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel: +32 4 361 70 00.  E-mail: corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition, and results of operations of EVS and its affiliates. These
statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs of EVS's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to
changes in technology and market requirements, the company’s concentration on one industry, decline in demand for the company’s products and those of its
affiliates, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from
competition which could cause the actual results or performance of the company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements.
EVS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to
reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

 

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft
immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing
entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time.
The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than
100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT
04:45aEVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : Evs invites its shareholders to the postponed extraord..
GL
05/20EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : EVS communicate the results of the Ordinary General Me..
GL
05/14EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : Reports q1 2020 trading update - presentation
PU
05/14EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : Reports q1 2020 trading update
PU
05/06EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT ERRATUM : EVS reports update of share buyback program an..
GL
05/06EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : reports update of share buyback program and announces ..
PU
05/06EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program and announces..
GL
05/01EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : EVS complements its live production solution portfolio..
GL
04/27EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : reports update of Share Buy Back program
PU
04/27EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 101 M
EBIT 2020 31,0 M
Net income 2020 28,5 M
Finance 2020 76,8 M
Yield 2020 7,36%
P/E ratio 2020 6,76x
P/E ratio 2021 9,24x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
EV / Sales2021 0,85x
Capitalization 186 M
Chart EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT
Duration : Period :
EVS Broadcast Equipment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,00 €
Last Close Price 13,58 €
Spread / Highest target 69,4%
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Serge van Herck Chief Executive Officer
Denis Fisette Senior VP-Operations & Projects
Yvan Absil Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Axel Blanckaert Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Olivier Gossiaux Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT-37.56%203
SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD3.46%5 532
NAVINFO CO., LTD.-5.65%4 146
ADDSINO CO., LTD.45.99%3 421
KMW CO LTD--.--%1 988
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.50.12%1 956
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group