Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  EVS Broadcast Equipment    EVS   BE0003820371

EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT

(EVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EVS Broadcast Equipment: Publication of a transparency notification from Ennismore Fund Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 11:45am EDT

Publication on April 16, 2020, After market closing
Regulated information
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

On April 14th, 2020 EVS Broadcast Equipment has received transparency notifications indicating that Ennismore Fund Management Limited now holds 3.04% of the voting rights of the company. Ennismore Fund Management Limited has therefore crossed the threshold of 3%.

The notification, dated April 9, 2020, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by: a person that notifies alone
Persons subject to the notification requirement: Ennismore Fund Management limited, 5 Kensington Church Street, London W8 4LD - UK

Transaction date: April 6, 2020
Threshold that is crossed (in %): 3%
Denominator: 14,327,024

Notified details:

A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transactions
 # voting rights# voting rights% voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
Ennismore Fund Management limited435,497435,497 3.04% 
 TOTAL435,49703.04%0.00%


B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transactions
Holders of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial
Instruments		Expiration
date		Exercise period or date# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement
       
 TOTAL  00% 


TOTAL (A & B) # voting rights% of voting rights
 TOTAL (A & B)435,4973.04%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
Ennismore Fund Management Limited is the Investment Manager that can exercise the voting rights at its own discretion in the absence of specific instructions

This press release and the notification are available on the EVS website (www.evs.com).

Shareholders must declare their ownership in EVS shares as soon as their shareholding passes over/under the 3% threshold (required by Company Statutes) and any multiple of 5% thresholds (required by Belgian Law). Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of May 2, 2007 and the EVS's bylaws, should be sent to the company (by email corpcom@evs.com or fax +32 4 361 7089) and to the FSMA. The current number of shares (denominator) to be taken into account is 14,327,024 shares.

ABOUT EVS
EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:
Yvan ABSIL, Senior Vice President, CFO
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel: +32 4 361 70 00.  E-mail: corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT
11:45aEVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : Publication of a transparency notification from Ennism..
GL
04/06EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : reports update of Share Buy Back program
PU
04/06EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
GL
03/31EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : reports update of Share Buy Back program
PU
03/31EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
GL
03/25EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : Revises its outlook 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak a..
AQ
03/25EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : reports update of Share Buy Back program
PU
03/25EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
GL
03/25EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : revises its outlook 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak a..
PU
03/25EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : EVS revises its outlook 2020 due to coronavirus outbre..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 106 M
EBIT 2019 19,6 M
Net income 2019 20,2 M
Finance 2019 66,5 M
Yield 2019 7,43%
P/E ratio 2019 9,48x
P/E ratio 2020 6,70x
EV / Sales2019 1,12x
EV / Sales2020 1,36x
Capitalization 185 M
Chart EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT
Duration : Period :
EVS Broadcast Equipment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,00  €
Last Close Price 13,46  €
Spread / Highest target 70,9%
Spread / Average Target 48,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Serge van Herck Chief Executive Officer
Denis Fisette Senior VP-Operations & Projects
Yvan Absil Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Axel Blanckaert Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Olivier Gossiaux Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT-38.11%202
SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD0.44%5 221
NAVINFO CO., LTD.-0.81%4 102
ADDSINO CO., LTD.-3.37%3 324
KMW CO LTD--.--%1 989
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.-3.80%1 545
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group