EVS Broadcast Equipment : announces the appointment of Serge Van Herck as new CEO including a transition period with the CEO ad interim Pierre De Muelenaere until the end of 2019. Pierre De Muelenaere announces his decision to leave for new projects on January 1, 2020.

PRESS

RELEASE

Publication on Septembre 9, 2019, before market opening

Regulated information - privileged information

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS announces the appointment of Serge Van Herck as new CEO including a transition period with the CEO ad interim Pierre De Muelenaere until the end of 2019. Pierre De Muelenaere announces his decision to leave EVS for new projects on January 1, 2020.

EVS Broadcast Equipment, the leading provider of live video production systems, announces the appointment of Serge Van Herck as new CEO of the company.

Serge Van Herck is the former CEO and President of Newtec (2006 - 2016), a Belgian based international company specialized in equipment and technologies for satellite communications. He holds an electromechanical engineering degree from the University of Ghent as well as a MBA degree from the Vlerick Leuven Gent Management School in Belgium. He has more than 25 years of management and board experience in the broadcast and satellite communications industry within companies as Proximus, Accenture and Eutelsat. He has been a long-term board member for various national and international organizations, as well as industry and trade associations. In 2008 he joined the WTA (World Teleport Association) and ESOA (the European Satellite Operator Association) as a Board Member. He also served as Board Member at VOKA (Flanders' Chamber of Commerce and Industry) and Agoria (Belgium's largest employers' organisation and trade association).

This appointment of InnoVision BV (represented by Serge Van Herck) as CEO is effective immediately. Serge Van Herck will report to the Board of Directors. Pierre De Muelenaere, Chairman of the Board of Directors, who has been appointed CEO ad interim of the company since July 2018, will help Serge Van Herck to execute a seamless transition. The transition period will last until the end of Pierre De Muelenaere's mission on 31 December 2019.

Dr. Pierre De Muelenaere, Chairman of the Board and CEO ad interim comments: "I'm very pleased to welcome Serge Van Herck as the new CEO of EVS. I'm convinced that his extensive CEO and broadcast market experience will be important assets for the future of EVS."

Serge Van Herck: "I'm proud and grateful to be appointed as the new CEO of EVS which is a company with a great team and an impressive reputation in the market of Live Broadcast solutions. I'm joining EVS after a successful interim period of Pierre De Muelenaere and I'm very grateful that I will be able to rely on his experience in order to perform a smooth transition."

Dr. Pierre De Muelenaere: "During my long mission of CEO ad interim, I have done my best to help EVS, align the teams, improve the processes, boost the business and organize a more balanced Board of Directors with the arrival of Belfius and Ackermans & van Haaren as new shareholders. Many new initiatives have been started and will now be transferred to Serge, as well as all the files. All this will be completed by the end of this year."

Pygargue SPRL (represented permanently by Pierre De Muelenaere) has informed the company that it has decided to leave EVS on 31 December 2019, which is at the end of its long mission as CEO ad interim of the company. In order to be able to focus on new projects, it will resign on that date in its capacity of Chairman and member of the Board.

Pierre De Muelenaere comments: "I joined EVS as Chairman of the Board and the mission of "CEO ad interim" was not originally foreseen. So, in July 2018, I had to reorganize my time on very short notice and it has also been a very intense period since then. Leaving EVS will allow me to catch up for some of my other projects. The EVS project will remain an excellent souvenir. I have discovered a fantastic company and a great team and I'm proud of the work that I have done in the past 14 months with the EVS Management Team. They are great people and have given me an excellent support."