EVS Broadcast Equipment : reports 1H 2019 results

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PRESS RELEASE Publication on August 29, 2019, before market opening Regulated information - Press release first half 2019 results EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR) EVS reports First half 2019 results, confirms guidance on revenues and improves guidance on operating expenses Financial performance Revenue in the first six months of the year amounts to EUR 41,0 million in 1H19, - 6.9% YoY (+12% compared to 1H18 excl. big event rentals)

The OB market is doing better than 1H18 (+40.5 % YOY) supported by the transition to UHD

Lower Operating expenses (-7.1% in 1H19 compared with 1H18), highlighting continued disciplined cost management

(-7.1% in 1H19 compared with 1H18), highlighting continued disciplined cost management EBIT margin of 8.3% in 1H19 vs 5.3% in 1H18

Net profit decrease by 65.2 % to EUR 3,7 million in 1H19. Excluding 1H18 one-offs (mainly innovation box tax deduction of EUR 6,6 million), net profit increased by 7.1% Outlook Order intake as of June 30th, 2019: + 19% vs June 30th, 2018

Order book of EUR 22,5 million on June 30 ,2019 (to be recognized in revenue in 2019)

Confirmation of the guidance on revenues, between EUR 100 million - EUR 120 million, thanks to expected stronger H2

Improvement of the guidance on OPEX with stable OPEX expected for full year 2019

Subsequent event since end of June:

Additional EUR 11,3 million orders received for major global sporting events in summer 2020 USD 8 million order received for NEP production upgrade, to be delivered starting September until early 2020

KEY FIGURES EUR millions, except earnings per share expressed in EUR Revenue Gross profit Gross margin % Operating profit - EBIT Operating margin - EBIT % Net profit (Group share) Basic earnings per share (Group share) Reviewed 1H19 1H18 1H19/1H18 41,0 44,1 -6.9% 28,6 29,5 -3.0% 69.7% 66.9% - 3,4 2,3 +46.0% 8.3% 5.3% - 3,7 10,6 -65.2% 0,26 0,78 -66.6% COMMENTS Dr. Pierre De Muelenaere, Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO comments: " I am really pleased with the H1 results and with the level of order intake since the beginning of the year I'm also pleased to announce a series of major products releases and upgrades including the new software-definedserver XS-NEOcombined with the first new web-basedapplication of EVS Live production Asset Management offering a new multi-cameraingest solution for studio operations; the new IP-basedlive media- sharing network (XNet-VIA)for high-bandwidthlive production control (Full HD and UHD), as well as latest evolution of X-Oneunified live production system offering new replay control, clip and highlights management capabilities. Thanks to two significant orders received in July for global major sports events in 2020, our customers have confirmed one more time the recognition of EVS leadership in delivering such complex events. It also highlights the efforts and works made by EVS teams in developing innovative solutions for these events. Thanks to a good funnel, we expect a continued momentum and stronger second half in a remaining challenging market condition. I am also pleased to continue our collaboration with NEP, which has once again placed its trust in EVS to renew its US production activities. This is one of the elements that allow us to remain confident in the achievement of our earlier announced revenue guidance". Commenting on the results and prospects, Yvan Absil, CFO, said: "Despite a slow start of the year and thanks to strong sales actions and strict cost management we are pleased to report revenue increase of 12% YoY excluding big events and significant operating expenses reduction in the first half of the year. For 2019, we expect revenues to be between EUR 100 million and EUR 120 million. Thanks to continued strong management of our expenses and headcount, we adjust our OPEX evolution guidance as we now expect operating expenses to be stable Year over Year without impacting our delivery capabilities". 1/14 PRESS RELEASE Revenue in 1H19 In 1H19, EVS revenue, favorably impacted by currency fluctuation, reached EUR 41.0 million, a decrease of 6.9 % compared to 1H18. At constant currency revenue declined by 8.9 % YoY and increased by 9.8% excluding big event rentals. Revenue - EUR millions Total reported Total at constant currency Total at constant currency and excluding big event rentals 1H19 1H18 1H19/1H18 41,0 44,1 -6.9% 40,1 44,1 -8.9% 39,5 36,0 +9.8% EVS revenues are impacted by the EUR/USD currency fluctuation and can have a significant impact on our results even if EUR/USD fluctuations also impact the cost of our US operations and our cost of goods sold. In the first half of the year, (excl. Rentals) Outside Broadcast vans represented 56%, Studio & others 44%. Geographically, revenues (excl. big event rentals) are distributed in 1H19 as follows: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): EUR 18,3 million

Americas (NALA): EUR 13,4 million

Asia & Pacific (APAC) EUR 8,7 million First half 2019 results Consolidated gross margin was 69.7% for 1H19, compared to 66.9% in 1H18 thanks to better product mix. Operating expenses declined by 7,1% YoY thanks to disciplined costs and headcount management. The 1H19 EBIT margin was 8.3%. Income taxes are positive but much lower than in 1H18 (EUR 8,6 million), mainly due to the effect of the implementation in 1H 2018 of the innovation box regime in Belgium (that included a one-time tax deduction of EUR 6,6 million in relation with 2H16 and FY17). Group net profit amounted to EUR 3,7 million in 1H19, compared to EUR 10.6 million in 1H18. Basic net profit per share amounted to EUR 0,26 in 1H19, compared to EUR 0,78 in 1H18. Subsequent event Since the end of June, additional EUR 11,3 million orders have been received for major global sporting events taking place in summer 2020 in Asia and Europe. These orders were commented in the press releases published and available on the EVS website. EVS has also received a USD 8 million order from NEP in order to deploy the next generation EVS live video production server as part of their US inventory. All new systems will be delivered starting September 2019 until early 2020. More details were also provided in the press release published and available on the EVS website. Staff At the end of June 2019, EVS employed 457 people (FTE). This is a decrease by 40 people compared to June 2018, as a result of improvement in our R&D processes, including set up priorities and optimized development roadmap plus some short-term variations. We expect to end 2019 around the same level as at the end of 2018. Balance sheet and cash flow statement EVS continues to have a strong balance sheet with net cash position of EUR 40,9 million with low debt level (of which EUR 10,1 million related to IFRS 16) resulting in a total equity representing 78.2% of the total balance sheet as of the end of June 2019. Lands and building mainly include the new headquarters in Liège. Annual depreciation on this building is approximately EUR 2 million. Liabilities include EUR 18,0 million of financial debt (including long term and short-term portion of it), mainly relating to the new building (EUR 7,4 million) and the lease liabilities following IFRS 16 implementation (EUR 10,1 million). The company repays approximately EUR 5,3 million per year for the building. Full details about IFRS 16 impact on the consolidated financial statements can be seen in note 5.2. Inventories amount to EUR 17,1 million and include around EUR 3,0 million value of own equipment used for R&D and demos of EVS products. In the liabilities, provisions include mainly the provision for technical warranty on EVS products for labor and parts. At the end of June 2019, there were 14,327,024 EVS shares outstanding, of which 318,512 were owned by the company. At the same date, 178,916 warrants were outstanding with an average exercise price of EUR 31.07 and an average maturity in December 2023. Share buyback update 2/14 PRESS RELEASE On October 24, 2018, EVS announced the launch of a share buyback program of a maximum EUR 10 million. Between October 25, 2018 and June 30, 2019, EVS has bought 239,864 shares at an average price of EUR 20.8451, representing in total EUR 4,999,982. After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts to 318,512 shares (including 93,144 shares already held by the company) as of June 30, 2019. 2019 H2 outlook The order book (to be recognized in revenue in 2019) on June 30, 2019 amounts to EUR 22,5 million, which is -4.5% compared to EUR 23,6 million last year at the same date (or +10,4 % excl. Big events). In addition to this order book to be invoiced in 2019, EVS already has EUR 6,8 million of orders to be invoiced in 2020 and beyond. The management expects a stronger business in the second half of the year; Therefore, the management confirms that revenue 2019 is expected to be between EUR 100 million - EUR 120 million. We improve our guidance on OPEX from less than 2% growth to stable OPEX Year over Year. As announced earlier this year, the Board expects to finalize the process for the selection of the new CEO in the second half of this year in order to organize a smooth transition. Conference call EVS will hold a conference call in English today at 3.00 pm CET for financial analysts and institutional investors. Other interested parties may join the call in a listen-only mode. The presentation used during the conference call will be available shortly before the call on the EVS website. Dial-in numbers: +44 (0) 20 7192 8501 (United Kingdom), +32 (0)2 401 70 35 (Belgium), +1 917 720 0181 (United States) Conference call ID: 702 53 39 Corporate Calendar: September 13-17: IBC tradeshow in Amsterdam (NL) November 14, 2019: 3Q19 Trading updates For more information, please contact: Yvan ABSIL, CFO Pierre SOLEIL, Investor Relations & Corporate Communication Manager EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean,B-4102 Seraing, Belgium Tel: +32 4 361 70 13. E-mail:corpcom@evs.com;www.evs.com Forward Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition, and results of operations of EVS and its affiliates. These statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs of EVS's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to changes in technology and market requirements, the company's concentration on one industry, decline in demand for the company's products and those of its affiliates, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition which could cause the actual results or performance of the company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. EVS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or toreflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. About EVS EVS is globally recognized as the technology leader for live video production. The company introduced Live Slow Motion replay in 1994, and has continued to build on its reputation for quality and reliability with solutions that enhance live sports, entertainment and news content. Innovations - such as the C-Cast multimedia platform and DYVI IT-based switcher - are raising the bar for live production enrichment, management and distribution. Broadcasters, rights owners, producers and venues alike use EVS to maximize the value of their productions and increase revenue streams. The company is headquartered in Belgium with around 500 employees in offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a publiccompany traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com 3/14 PRESS RELEASE Condensed Interim Consolidated financial statements ANNEX 1: CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (EUR thousands) Revenue Cost of sales 1H19 1H18 Annex Reviewed Reviewed 5.3 41,022 44,075 -12,436 -14,595 Gross profit 28,586 29,480 Gross margin % 69.7% 66.9% Selling and administrative expenses -13,992 -13,639 Research and development expenses -10,677 -12,913 Other income 92 169 Other expenses -138 -172 Stock based compensation and ESOP plan -455 -587 Operating profit (EBIT) 3,415 2,339 Operating margin (EBIT) % 8.3% 5.3% Interest revenue on loans and deposits 18 37 Interest charges -263 -177 Other net financial income / (expenses) 5.6 27 -296 Share in the result of the enterprise accounted for using the equity method 111 62 Profit before taxes (PBT) 3,309 1,965 Income taxes 5.7 371 8,617 Net profit 3,679 10,582 Attributable to : Non controlling interest - - Equity holders of the parent company 3,679 10,582 1H19 1H18 EARNINGS PER SHARE (in number of shares and in EUR) Reviewed Reviewed Weighted average number of subscribed shares for the period less treasury shares 14,071,386 13,522,508 Weighted average fully diluted number of shares 14,071,386 13,522,508 Basic earnings - share of the group 0.26 0.78 Fully diluted earnings - share of the group (1) 0.26 0.78 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (EUR thousands) 1H19 1H18 Reviewed Reviewed Net profit 3,679 10,582 Other comprehensive income of the period Currency translation differences 16 62 Other increase/(decrease) 3 - Total of recyclable elements 19 62 Total comprehensive income for the period 3,698 10,645 Attributable to : Non controlling interest - - Group share 3,698 10,645 The diluted earnings per share are equal to the basic earnings per share as the 178,916 warrants outstanding at the end of June 2019 were not exercisable given the exercise prices were above the share price. The 178,916 warrants have an average maturity of December 2023. 4/14 PRESS RELEASE ANNEX 2: CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (BALANCE SHEET) ASSETS Notes June 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 (EUR thousands) Reviewed Audited Non-current assets : Goodwill 1,125 1,125 Other intangible assets 372 443 Lands and buildings 5.11 51,814 44,836 Other tangible assets 4,529 2,765 Investment accounted for using equity method 1,393 1,282 Other long term amounts receivables 1,583 2,324 Deferred tax assets 6,411 5,428 Other financial assets 301 287 Total non-current assets 67,530 58,489 Current assets : Inventories 17,066 15,113 Trade receivables 24,268 30,489 Other amounts receivable, deferred charges and accrued income 4,647 3,642 Other financial assets 195 129 Cash and cash equivalents 58,919 68,482 Total current assets 105,095 117,855 Assets classified as held for sale 5.3.5 - - Total assets 172,625 176,344 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Notes June 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 (EUR thousands) Reviewed Audited Equity : Capital 8,772 8,772 Reserves 133,654 136,601 Treasury shares -8,184 -4,750 Total consolidated reserves 125,470 131,851 Translation differences 728 713 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company 134,970 141,336 Non-controlling interest - - Total equity 5.4 134,970 141,336 Long term provisions 1,561 2,105 Deferred taxes liabilities 23 44 Financial long term debts 5.11 10,179 4,426 Other long term debts 68 68 Non-current liabilities 11,831 6,642 Short term portion of financial debts 5.11 7,815 5,493 Trade payables 4,613 4,897 Amounts payable regarding remuneration and social security 6,794 7,442 Income tax payable 1,039 2,519 Other amounts payable, advances received, accrued charges and deferred income 5,563 8,015 Current liabilities 25,823 28,366 Total equity and liabilities 172,625 176,344 5/14 This is an excerpt of the original content. 