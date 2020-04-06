Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  EVS Broadcast Equipment    EVS   BE0003820371

EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT

(EVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EVS Broadcast Equipment : reports update of Share Buy Back program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 11:53am EDT

PRESS

RELEASE

Publication on April 6, 2020, 5.45 PM CET

Regulated information - reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between March 30, 2020 and April 3, 2020.

Date

Number of shares acquired

Average price (EUR)

Total (EUR)

30/03/2020

4,000

12.3395

49,358

31/03/2020

2,827

12.3665

34,960

01/04/2020

3,000

12.3512

37,054

02/04/2020

3,000

12.3593

37,078

03/04/2020

2,642

12.2087

32,255

Weekly Total

15,469

12.3282

190,705

As of April 3, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 483,516 shares at an average price of EUR 19,3721, representing in total EUR 9,366,713.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 562,164 shares as of April 3, 2020 (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 14,496 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2019 OGM ) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean,B-4102 Seraing, Belgium Tel : +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail :corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

1/1

Disclaimer

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 15:52:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT
11:53aEVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : reports update of Share Buy Back program
PU
11:45aEVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
GL
03/31EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : reports update of Share Buy Back program
PU
03/31EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
GL
03/25EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : Revises its outlook 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak a..
AQ
03/25EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : reports update of Share Buy Back program
PU
03/25EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
GL
03/25EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : revises its outlook 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak a..
PU
03/25EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : EVS revises its outlook 2020 due to coronavirus outbre..
GL
03/25EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : Share buyback
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 106 M
EBIT 2019 19,6 M
Net income 2019 20,2 M
Finance 2019 66,5 M
Yield 2019 8,25%
P/E ratio 2019 8,54x
P/E ratio 2020 6,03x
EV / Sales2019 0,96x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
Capitalization 169 M
Chart EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT
Duration : Period :
EVS Broadcast Equipment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,00  €
Last Close Price 12,12  €
Spread / Highest target 89,8%
Spread / Average Target 65,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Serge van Herck Chief Executive Officer
Denis Fisette Senior VP-Operations & Projects
Yvan Absil Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Axel Blanckaert Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Olivier Gossiaux Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT-44.28%190
SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD-1.74%4 675
NAVINFO CO., LTD.-1.16%3 897
ADDSINO CO., LTD.0.20%3 049
KMW CO LTD--.--%1 644
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-27.10%707
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group