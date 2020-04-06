EVS Broadcast Equipment : reports update of Share Buy Back program

PRESS

RELEASE

Publication on April 6, 2020, 5.45 PM CET

Regulated information - reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between March 30, 2020 and April 3, 2020.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Total (EUR) 30/03/2020 4,000 12.3395 49,358 31/03/2020 2,827 12.3665 34,960 01/04/2020 3,000 12.3512 37,054 02/04/2020 3,000 12.3593 37,078 03/04/2020 2,642 12.2087 32,255 Weekly Total 15,469 12.3282 190,705

As of April 3, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 483,516 shares at an average price of EUR 19,3721, representing in total EUR 9,366,713.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 562,164 shares as of April 3, 2020 (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 14,496 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2019 OGM ) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

