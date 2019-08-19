Log in
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT

(EVS)
  Report  
EVS Broadcast Equipment : reports update of Share buy back program

08/19/2019 | 12:32pm EDT

PRESS

RELEASE

Publication on August 19, 2019, 5.45pm CET

Regulated information - reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between August 12, 2019 and August 16, 2019.

Date

Number of shares acquired

Average price (EUR)

Total (EUR)

12/08/2019

1,250

21.6006

27,001

13/08/2019

679

21.2234

14,411

14/08/2019

1,846

21.0653

38,887

15/08/2019

1,700

20.7911

35,345

16/08/2019

1,679

20.8358

34,983

As of August 16, 2019, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 276,159 shares at an average price of EUR 20.8687, representing in total EUR 5,763,085.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 354,807 shares as of August 16, 2019 (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 14,496 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2019 OGM ) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO

Pierre SOLEIL, Corporate Communication & Investor Relations manager

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean,B-4102 Seraing, Belgium Tel: +32 4 361 70 13. E-mail:corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

1/1

Disclaimer

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 16:31:02 UTC
