EVS Broadcast Equipment    EVS   BE0003820371

EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT

(EVS)
  Report
02/25 11:35:09 am
19.22 EUR   -1.44%
11:56a EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : reports update of Share buy back program
PU
11:45aEVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
GL
02/20 EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : reports 2019 results
PU
EVS Broadcast Equipment : reports update of Share buy back program

02/25/2020 | 11:56am EST

PRESS

RELEASE

Publication on February 25, 2020, 5.45pm CET

Regulated information - reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between February 17, 2020 and February 21, 2020.

Date

Number of shares acquired

Average price (EUR)

Total (EUR)

17/02/2020

1,663

20.7078

34,437

18/02/2020

2,390

20.5165

49,034

19/02/2020

1,642

20.4091

33,512

20/02/2020

2,500

19.9440

49,860

21/02/2020

3,000

19.9387

59,816

As of February 21, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 367,253 shares at an average price of EUR 20,9353, representing in total EUR 7,688,555.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 445,901 shares as of February 21, 2020 (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 14,496 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2019 OGM ) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean,B-4102 Seraing, Belgium Tel : +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail :corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

1/1

Disclaimer

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 16:55:09 UTC
