Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  EVS Broadcast Equipment    EVS   BE0003820371

EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT

(EVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EVS Broadcast Equipment : reports update of Share buy back program and publication of a Transparency notification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 12:20pm EST

PRESS

RELEASE

Publication on February 18, 2020, 6.00pm CET

Regulated information - reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program and publish a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between February 10, 2020 and February 14, 2020.

Date

Number of shares

Average price (EUR)

Total (EUR)

acquired

10/02/2020

0

-

-

11/02/2020

104

20.9000

2,174

12/02/2020

2,500

20.9500

52,375

13/02/2020

1,743

20.7848

36,228

14/02/2020

2,320

20.8062

48,270

As of February 14, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 356,058 shares at an average price of EUR 20,9570, representing in total EUR 7,461,895.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 434,706 shares as of February 14, 2020 (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 14,496 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2019 OGM ) .

Through the execution of this share buyback program, EVS Broadcast Equipment crossed up the threshold of 3% on February 12, 2020. Taking into account the additional share bought back on February 13th and February 14th 2020, EVS now holds, by virtue of acquisitions of shares, 3.03% of the voting rights of the company as of February 17th.

EVS broadcast Equipment has then issued a Transparency notification dated February 17, 2020, which contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by: a person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement: EVS Broadcast Equipment SA. - Rue Bois St-Jean, 13 - 4102 Seraing

Transaction date: February 12, 2020

Threshold that is crossed (in %): 3%

Denominator: 14,327,024

1/2

PRESS

RELEASE

Notified details (as of February 12th)

A) Voting rights

Previous notification

After the transactions

# voting rights

# voting rights

% voting rights

Holders of voting rights

Linked to

Not linked to the

Linked to

Not linked to the

securities

securities

securities

securities

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA

430,643

3.01%

TOTAL

430,643

0

3.01%

0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments

After the transactions

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise

# of voting rights that

% of

Settlement

Holders of equivalent financial instruments

period or date

may be acquired if the

voting

Instruments

date

instrument is exercised

rights

TOTAL

0

0%

TOTAL (A & B)

# voting rights

% of voting rights

TOTAL (A & B)

430,643

3.01%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: EVS Broadcast Equipment SA is not a controlled entity

Additional information from the notification:

Threshold crossed while executing on the share buyback program announced on Octobre 24, 2018. Note that voting rights are suspended when own shares are owned by EVS.

Shareholders must declare their ownership in EVS shares as soon as their shareholding passes over/under the 3% threshold (required by Company Statutes) and any multiple of 5% thresholds (required by Belgian Law). Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of May 2, 2007 and the EVS's bylaws, should be sent to the company (by email corpcom@evs.comor fax +32 4 361 7089) and to the FSMA. The current number of shares (denominator) to be taken into account is 14,327,024 shares.

This information is also available on EVS web site: https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean,B-4102 Seraing, Belgium Tel : +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail :corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

2/2

Disclaimer

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 17:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT
12:20pEVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : reports update of Share buy back program and publicati..
PU
12:00pEVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : Update of Share BuyBack program and Publication of a t..
GL
02/10EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
GL
02/03EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
GL
01/27EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
GL
01/20EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
GL
01/14EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : announces the departure of Vincent Werbrouck and Tom B..
PU
01/14EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : EVS announces the departure of Vincent Werbrouck and ..
GL
2019EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
GL
2019EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 106 M
EBIT 2019 19,6 M
Net income 2019 20,2 M
Finance 2019 66,5 M
Yield 2019 4,85%
P/E ratio 2019 14,5x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,07x
EV / Sales2020 1,72x
Capitalization 287 M
Chart EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT
Duration : Period :
EVS Broadcast Equipment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 24,50  €
Last Close Price 20,60  €
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Serge van Herck Chief Executive Officer
Denis Fisette Senior VP-Operations & Projects
Yvan Absil Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Axel Blanckaert Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Olivier Gossiaux Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT-5.29%310
SZ DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING CO--.--%6 950
NAVINFO CO., LTD.--.--%4 372
ADDSINO CO LTD--.--%3 353
KMW CO LTD--.--%1 974
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-0.50%1 030
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group