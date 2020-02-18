EVS Broadcast Equipment : reports update of Share buy back program and publication of a Transparency notification

PRESS

RELEASE

Publication on February 18, 2020, 6.00pm CET

Regulated information - reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program and publish a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between February 10, 2020 and February 14, 2020.

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) Total (EUR) acquired 10/02/2020 0 - - 11/02/2020 104 20.9000 2,174 12/02/2020 2,500 20.9500 52,375 13/02/2020 1,743 20.7848 36,228 14/02/2020 2,320 20.8062 48,270

As of February 14, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 356,058 shares at an average price of EUR 20,9570, representing in total EUR 7,461,895.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 434,706 shares as of February 14, 2020 (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 14,496 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2019 OGM ) .

Through the execution of this share buyback program, EVS Broadcast Equipment crossed up the threshold of 3% on February 12, 2020. Taking into account the additional share bought back on February 13th and February 14th 2020, EVS now holds, by virtue of acquisitions of shares, 3.03% of the voting rights of the company as of February 17th.

EVS broadcast Equipment has then issued a Transparency notification dated February 17, 2020, which contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by: a person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement: EVS Broadcast Equipment SA. - Rue Bois St-Jean, 13 - 4102 Seraing

Transaction date: February 12, 2020

Threshold that is crossed (in %): 3%

Denominator: 14,327,024