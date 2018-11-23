EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
Publication on November 23, 2018, 8h45 CET Regulated information – reporting share buyback EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)
EVS reports update of share buyback program
EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between November 15, 2018 and November 22, 2018.
Date
Number of shares acquired
Average price (EUR)
Total (EUR)
15/11/2018
2,200
21.5830
47,483
16/11/2018
1,000
21.3125
21,313
19/11/2018
2,000
21.7727
43,545
20/11/2018
2,000
21.0688
42,138
21/11/2018
2,000
20.4438
40,888
22/11/2018
2,000
20,4000
40,800
Since the start of the buyback program and in a market with low volumes, EVS has bought 39,525 shares at an average price of EUR 19.7759, representing in total EUR 781,641.
After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 132,669 shares (including 93,144 shares already held by the company) as of November 22, 2018.
EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.
