EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Publication on November 23, 2018, 8h45 CET

Regulated information – reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between November 15, 2018 and November 22, 2018.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Total (EUR) 15/11/2018 2,200 21.5830 47,483 16/11/2018 1,000 21.3125 21,313 19/11/2018 2,000 21.7727 43,545 20/11/2018 2,000 21.0688 42,138 21/11/2018 2,000 20.4438 40,888 22/11/2018 2,000 20,4000 40,800

Since the start of the buyback program and in a market with low volumes, EVS has bought 39,525 shares at an average price of EUR 19.7759, representing in total EUR 781,641.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 132,669 shares (including 93,144 shares already held by the company) as of November 22, 2018.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

