EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT

(EVS)
EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

03/25/2019 | 12:46pm EDT

Publication on March 25, 2019, 5.45pm CET
Regulated information – reporting share buyback
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between March 5th, 2019 and March 22, 2019.

DateNumber of shares acquiredAverage price (EUR)Total (EUR)
15-03-193,58820.019071,828
18-03-197,02320.3624143,005
19-03-193,00020.394761,184
20-03-193,00020.148360,445
21-03-193,00019.970459,911
22-03-193,00019.946659,840

As of March 22, 2019, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 168,856 shares at an average price of EUR 20.4683, representing in total EUR 3,456,200.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 262,000 shares (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program) as of March 22, 2019.

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:
Yvan ABSIL, Senior Vice President, CFO
Geoffroy d’OULTREMONT, Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communication
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel: +32 4 361 70 13.  E-mail: corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

 

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 113 M
EBIT 2019 23,0 M
Net income 2019 20,0 M
Finance 2019 67,0 M
Yield 2019 4,99%
P/E ratio 2019 14,17
P/E ratio 2020 9,20
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
Capitalization 287 M
Managers
NameTitle
Muriel de Lathouwer CEO, Director & Managing Director
Pierre de Muelenaere Chairman
Denis Fisette Senior VP-Operations & Projects
Yvan Absil Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Axel Blanckaert Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT-13.58%325
NAVINFO CO., LTD.--.--%4 397
SZ DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING CO--.--%4 363
ADDSINO CO LTD--.--%2 544
NETGEAR, INC.-35.21%1 062
WISTRON NEWEB CORP.--.--%990
