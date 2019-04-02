Log in
EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

0
04/02/2019 | 12:16pm EDT

Publication on April 2, 2019, 6.15pm CET
Regulated information – reporting share buyback
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between March 25, 2019 and April 1, 2019.

DateNumber of shares acquiredAverage price (EUR)Total (EUR)
25/03/20193,00019.939659,819
26/03/20193,00020.153360,460
27/03/20193,00020.344461,033
28/03/20193,00020.332760,998
29/03/20193,00020.415861,247
01/04/20193,00020.494261,483

As of April 1, 2019, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 186,856 shares at an average price of EUR 20.4502, representing in total EUR 3,821,240.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 280,000 shares (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program) as of April 1, 2019.

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:
Yvan ABSIL, Senior Vice President, CFO
Geoffroy d’OULTREMONT, Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communication
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel: +32 4 361 70 13.  E-mail: corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

 

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2019
